Evaluating Caleb Wilson One-Third Into the 2025 Season

The 2025 college basketball season is just a little under a third of the way through. Most teams have played at least 10 games this season, marking the start of conference play in the coming weeks. The North Carolina Tar Heels have played 11 games this season, earning a 10-1 record during that span.

One player who has been as consistent as any player in the nation is freshman forward Caleb Wilson . The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward is averaging 19.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this season.

With all that being said, here is Wilson's review for the first third of the 2025 season.

Assessing Wilson

Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) goes up for a dunk against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels entered this season with immense pressure, as the program has been inconsistent in head coach Hubert Davis's first four seasons in charge of the basketball program. It is safe to say that Davis finally has the personnel that fit his ideologies, philosophies, and schematics. Wilson is the perfect representation of how the 55-year-old head coach wants his team to play.

The superstar freshman can score at will, but his basketball IQ is off the charts, which allows him to play within the flow of the game and make the right play every possession. Davis spoke on this a couple of weeks ago when asked if Wilson presses and forces ill-advised shots when the offense is struggling.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Georgetown Hoyas guard Kj Lewis (5) and guard Malik Mack (2) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"No, I don't think so. Caleb, he's a competitor. He wants to win," Davis said. "He wants his team to be successful. And on both ends of the floor, he'll do whatever he needs to do to put us in a position to be successful. That word is nowhere near Caleb in any form or fashion."

"I think one of the things that I would say opposing teams have learned: one of the things that he's elite at is passing the basketball. I mean, he can find guys," Davis said. "And so actually, when they put two on the ball, he becomes a playmaker. He's really instinctive and he knows where his teammates are and gets the ball to where it needs to be."

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) at the free throw line in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Davis's comments are completely justified, as Wilson is continually doubled whenever he establishes a position in the post. However, he is able to manipulate defensive coverage and find the open player on the perimeter.

As stated, Wilson can score whenever he wants to, but his understanding and willingness to pass the ball into a better situation have elevated North Carolina's offense . The former five-star recruit has been as advertised, and his dominant performance through the first 11 games has led to Wilson rising on draft boards in recent weeks.

