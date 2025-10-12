All Tar Heels

Wilson, Veesaar Create Unstoppable UNC Front Court Presence

UNC’s frontcourt is in good hands with Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar, the “Twin Towers” combining size, skill, and versatility to dominate on both ends of the floor.

Grant Chachere

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center.
Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

For North Carolina big men Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar, their jobs are simple: dominate the paint offensively and defensively.

Wilson, who is 6-10, and Veesaar, who is 7-0, bring much-needed size and versatility, something this program lacked the last two seasons.

Veesaar, who transferred from Arizona, delivered an outstanding season for Arizona last year, playing in all 37 games and earning five starts.

He averaged 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks while shooting an impressive 59.2% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc. He elevated his play in conference action, posting 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game with 62.6% shooting from the floor and 38.7% from three-point range.

UNC, Henri Veesaa
Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots as forward James Brown (2) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2025, ranked No. 8 nationally, No. 3 at his position and No. 1 in Georgia. As a senior, he averaged 21.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.6 blocks and 2.1 steals per game, leading Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School to its first state championship title.

The two big men are still developing chemistry, but it’s quickly strengthening. Wilson described their defensive synergy as "twin towers," emphasizing their physicality and focus on contesting shots.

  • "I feel like with Henry and me, we're like the twin towers in there," Wilson said. "Like, we're both going to jump as hard as we can to contest. As long as stay out of foul trouble, it'll be really hard to score in there. We're both physical. And I feel like it's just going to be a great defensive year, honestly.."
Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) warms up before the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Speaking of twin towers, frontcourt size is something North Carolina has lacked in recent years. Head coach Hubert Davis made it a priority to get bigger this offseason. The last two Tar Heel teams each averaged under 78 inches in height—77.2 inches per player in 2024 (161st nationally) and 76.4 inches in 2025 (305th), according to KenPom. For context, there are 362 Division I basketball programs.

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during the first half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The size has increased dramatically as North Carolina’s average height is 78.62 (6’8”), which is more than a two-inch difference. Also, there are six players who measure 6’10” or over. Last season, there were only two.

  • "I've always believed and always will believe that rebounding is the number one determining factor of the outcome of the game at both ends of the floor, and from an offensive rebounding standpoint, that's an area that needed much improvement this year compared to last," Davis said at the ACC Tipoff.

How they Are Building Chemistry

UNC
Caleb Wilson at the Blue-White Scrimmage at the Smith Center on Oct.4, 2025 / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

The connection between Wilson and Veesaar has quickly become one of the most intriguing storylines for the Tar Heels this season. Their on-court chemistry is evident, particularly when running high-low sets or creating opportunities off the dribble. As Wilson explains, their understanding has evolved each day in practice:

  • "For me, it's just chemistry," he said. "So, like me and Henri (Veesaar), we play a lot together with the high-low game; dribble drive to a lob or something like that."
  • "So, we talk on the court, and we're like, 'Okay, this time I'm going to the left. Next time the big steps up, I'm throwing a lob, be ready for it.' And eventually, during games we'll play later this year, that's going to happen. And throughout practices we've gotten better."
  • "Like when I first did it, he didn't know it. He didn't expect it because he didn't know I could pass the ball as well as I can. But now we're able to talk and communicate; it's able to happen more often."
UNC
Junior Henri Veesaar at the 2025 ACC Tipoff / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Veesaar has loved playing with Wilson so far and he even forgets how good he can be at times.

  • "I was very surprised with him when he got on campus because one part of it is he's really talented to have a scorer, but he's also really good at reading the game," UNC center Henri Veesaar said."
  • "That really surprised me," Veesaar added. "And I remember from the summer just having him get the rebound, bring the ball up, and like from between the half court and three -point line, throw like over the top pass to the fireman. I was like, is that a guard or a big guy?"
Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) warms up before the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!

Also, follow our Facebook page!

feed

Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.