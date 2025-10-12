Wilson, Veesaar Create Unstoppable UNC Front Court Presence
For North Carolina big men Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar, their jobs are simple: dominate the paint offensively and defensively.
Wilson, who is 6-10, and Veesaar, who is 7-0, bring much-needed size and versatility, something this program lacked the last two seasons.
Veesaar, who transferred from Arizona, delivered an outstanding season for Arizona last year, playing in all 37 games and earning five starts.
He averaged 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks while shooting an impressive 59.2% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc. He elevated his play in conference action, posting 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game with 62.6% shooting from the floor and 38.7% from three-point range.
Wilson was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2025, ranked No. 8 nationally, No. 3 at his position and No. 1 in Georgia. As a senior, he averaged 21.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.6 blocks and 2.1 steals per game, leading Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School to its first state championship title.
The two big men are still developing chemistry, but it’s quickly strengthening. Wilson described their defensive synergy as "twin towers," emphasizing their physicality and focus on contesting shots.
- "I feel like with Henry and me, we're like the twin towers in there," Wilson said. "Like, we're both going to jump as hard as we can to contest. As long as stay out of foul trouble, it'll be really hard to score in there. We're both physical. And I feel like it's just going to be a great defensive year, honestly.."
Speaking of twin towers, frontcourt size is something North Carolina has lacked in recent years. Head coach Hubert Davis made it a priority to get bigger this offseason. The last two Tar Heel teams each averaged under 78 inches in height—77.2 inches per player in 2024 (161st nationally) and 76.4 inches in 2025 (305th), according to KenPom. For context, there are 362 Division I basketball programs.
The size has increased dramatically as North Carolina’s average height is 78.62 (6’8”), which is more than a two-inch difference. Also, there are six players who measure 6’10” or over. Last season, there were only two.
- "I've always believed and always will believe that rebounding is the number one determining factor of the outcome of the game at both ends of the floor, and from an offensive rebounding standpoint, that's an area that needed much improvement this year compared to last," Davis said at the ACC Tipoff.
How they Are Building Chemistry
The connection between Wilson and Veesaar has quickly become one of the most intriguing storylines for the Tar Heels this season. Their on-court chemistry is evident, particularly when running high-low sets or creating opportunities off the dribble. As Wilson explains, their understanding has evolved each day in practice:
- "For me, it's just chemistry," he said. "So, like me and Henri (Veesaar), we play a lot together with the high-low game; dribble drive to a lob or something like that."
- "So, we talk on the court, and we're like, 'Okay, this time I'm going to the left. Next time the big steps up, I'm throwing a lob, be ready for it.' And eventually, during games we'll play later this year, that's going to happen. And throughout practices we've gotten better."
- "Like when I first did it, he didn't know it. He didn't expect it because he didn't know I could pass the ball as well as I can. But now we're able to talk and communicate; it's able to happen more often."
Veesaar has loved playing with Wilson so far and he even forgets how good he can be at times.
- "I was very surprised with him when he got on campus because one part of it is he's really talented to have a scorer, but he's also really good at reading the game," UNC center Henri Veesaar said."
- "That really surprised me," Veesaar added. "And I remember from the summer just having him get the rebound, bring the ball up, and like from between the half court and three -point line, throw like over the top pass to the fireman. I was like, is that a guard or a big guy?"
