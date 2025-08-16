UNC’s Frontcourt Makeover: Big Men No Longer a Weak Spot
North Carolina’s frontcourt looks nothing like the one that struggled to match up inside last season.
The Tar Heels have added size, skill, and versatility, transforming what was once a weakness into a strength capable of competing at the highest level. The Tar Heels now boast six players standing 6-foot-10 or taller, a dramatic jump from last year’s undersized rotation, which had only two players that were of that size.
With this blend of size, athleticism, and versatility, North Carolina is positioned to dominate the paint while maintaining the spacing and offensive firepower that defines modern college basketball.
With that being said, here's a look at the makeover of Carolina's frontcourt and how it improved.
Who’s Who
In the frontcourt, UNC added Henri Veesaar, Caleb Wilson, Jarin Stevenson, and Ivan Matlekovic. Also returning are Zayden High and James High.
After missing the entire 2023-24 season due to injuries, Veesaar had an extremely productive season for Arizona last season, appearing in all 37 games while making five starts. Veesaar averaged 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 59.2% from the floor and 32.7% from behind the arc. He was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection, which is a pretty impressive feat considering he came off the bench in most games last season.
Wilson was a five-star recruit in the class of 2025 and was ranked No. 8 nationally, No. 3 at his position, and No. 1 in the state of Georgia. In his senior season, Wilson recorded 21.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.6 blocks and 2.1 steals per game, leading Holy Innocents Episcopal School to the school’s first state championship title.
The depth extends beyond the top trio. UNC also added 6-foot-11 High Point transfer Ivan Matlekovic, joining Veesaar, Wilson, Stevenson, High and Brown in the frontcourt. While Matlekovic’s numbers at High Point — 2.6 points, 1.8 rebounds in five games — were modest, his size offers practice value and situational in-game impact.
The Return of Size
The Tar Heels definitely missed Armando Bacot. It wasn’t just because of his impact and presence, but also his size.
In 2023-24, Carolina was seventh in rebounds per game (41.08), 11th in defensive rebounds (26.8), 15th in rebound margin (7.3) and 47th in offensive rebounds (12.22). When Bacot graduated and was no longer on the team for the 2024-25 season, those numbers dropped significantly: 98th in rebound margin (2.9), 105th in rebounds per game (36.68) and 240th in offensive rebounds per game (9.78).
The last two North Carolina squads were both under 78 inches as the Tar Heels averaged 77.2 inches per player in 2024 – which was 161st nationally — and 76.4 inches per player in 2025 — which was 305th, according to KenPom. Keep in mind, there are 362 Division I basketball programs.
However, the size has increased dramatically as North Carolina’s average height is 78.62 (6’8”), which is more than a two-inch difference. Also, there are six players that measure 6’10” or over. Last season, there were only two.
Versatility
There is a lot of versatility in the front court. Stevenson, Veesaar, and Wilson are all your stereotypical stretch-fours, but they all do something that a lot of stretch-fours lack: playing solid defense.
Veesaar is a rare example of a stretch four who can play both offense and defense. In conference play, averaging 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game while having 62.6% from the field and shooting 38.7% from the three-point line. He was also second in offensive rating (133.7), second in two-point field goal percentage (70%), seventh in block percentage (7.3%), and eighth in offensive rebound percentage (12.2%) according to KenPom.
Although he is more of a small forward than he is a power forward, Wilson will be playing the four this season. Offensively, he is a menace to guard in the paint as his athleticism and physicality are hard for anyone to guard. On defense, it’s hard to get past Wilson as he has averaged nearly four blocks a game since his sophomore season in high school.
He also is a capable shooter, hitting five three-pointers and scoring 19 points in Alabama’s 89-82 victory over Clemson in the 2024 Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four.
