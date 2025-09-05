Caleb Wilson Earns Hubert Davis’ Praise: “It’s About North Carolina. Everything.”
Freshman sensation Caleb Wilson has been one of the biggest storylines of the offseason for North Carolina basketball.
Listed at 6-foot-10 according to UNC's official roster, Wilson was the crown jewel of UNC’s recruiting class as he was the only five-star prospect to sign with the Tar Heels in the 2025 cycle. Wilson was ranked No. 8 nationally, No. 3 at his position, and No. 1 in the state of Georgia.
In his senior season, Wilson recorded 21.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.6 blocks and 2.1 steals per game, leading Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) to the school’s first state championship title.
"From a basketball standpoint, I think you guys know he's just uber talented," North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis said during his media availability on Sept. 2. "I mean, his length and his athleticism, he can handle the basketball at that size, finish around the rim, shoot mid range. Defensively, [he] can do a number of different things."
Davis is Impressed with Wilson's Selflessness
For many talented freshmen, the biggest adjustment is realizing they’re no longer the best player on the team — or even the floor. With all the spotlight on Wilson, it would be easy for the hype to go to his head and turn him into a “me-first” player. But according to Davis, that hasn’t happened. Instead, Wilson has shown a level of maturity that seems well beyond his years.
"As much as I can talk about how impressed I am of him on the court. I'm even more impressed of him as a kid and a teammate. Everything that he talks about is never about him. And I mean that like everything that he talks about is about the team, and it's about North Carolina. Everything."
"For someone highly ranked coming in here to not only talk about it, but only really be concerned about the welfare and the benefit of the team, is something that is rare, and it's something that I really enjoy and love being around every day," Davis continued.
Wilson will be Surrounded by Veterans
Wilson won't be alone as he will be surrounded by veteran big men Henri Veesaar and Jarin Williamson. While both are new to the team like Wilson, they had played significant minutes at Arizona and Alabama, respectively.
And something that I really like about this team is the versatility in terms of classification. You know, you have, obviously seniors like Seth (Trimble)," Davis said. "You've got, you know, juniors and sophomores and guys that have been there and done it before, and so to have that type of experience around Caleb, I think it's always been good, you know.
Davis reflected on his early days at both Carolina and in the NBA, noting how the veterans around him helped him thrive in unfamiliar situations.
"When I came to Carolina, my seniors were Steve Bucknell and Jeff Lebo and so, they showed me how to prepare, how to practice, in order to put me in a position how to play," Davis said.
"I got drafted by the Knicks, I had veterans like Doc Rivers and Patrick Ewing and John Starks and Charles Oakley and so Caleb coming in and seeing guys like Seth and Henri and what has allowed them to be successful throughout their career. I think that's a huge benefit for a young player to be able to emulate and be able to do the things in his own game."
