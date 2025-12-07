Why UNC Should Feel Confident Against Georgetown

The North Carolina Tar Heels are riding high after an impressive win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena.

Following the win head coach Hubert Davis spoke on what the win meant for his team going forward.

"I think it's significant for this new group, this new team," Davis said. "For them to win in this type of environment, it's good for them. I told them after the game: I just want you to get a taste of what it's like to put on that jersey, play in this building, against this type of team and program, and be able to come up big. It is just great for our growth as a young team. We're only eight games in, but this is really good for our team."

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

You never want to go into a game overlooking your opponent, but the Tar Heels have clear advantages in key spots that should take them over the finish line on Sunday. With that being said, here are a couple of reasons why North Carolina should feel confident about their chances of winning against Georgetown this weekend.

The Rebounding Department is a Lopsided Battle

Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) grabs the rebound against North Carolina Central Eagles forward Khouri Carvey (7) in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Throughout the course of the season, it has become evident that the Tar Heels' main strength is their ability to control the glass , which limits opponents' offensive production while supplying North Carolina with second-chance opportunities.

That was the case on Tuesday against Kentucky, and that will continue into Sunday against Georgetown, which is one of the worst rebounding teams in the country. Guard KJ Lewis leads the Hoyas in that department, averaging six rebounds per game.

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis watches the action across the court during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Caleb Wilson averages 10.1 rebounds per game, while Henri Veesaar averages 8.5 rebounds per game. Those two players will continue to be dominant forces in the paint on both ends of the floor.

Georgetown is one of Worst Offense's in the Country

Nov 28, 2025; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Georgetown Hoyas center Julius Halaifonua (11) looks too shoot guarded by Miami (FL) Hurricanes center Salih Altuntas (11) in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

One aspect of North Carolina's team that leaves a lot of room for improvement is its offensive efficiency. However, the Tar Heels counterbalance that weakness with their ability to corral offensive rebounds, giving them extra opportunities to score near the basket.

Meanwhile, the Hoyas shoot poorly from the field and from beyond the arc while offering no threat on the boards. Georgetown is shooting 44.9 percent from the field (210th in the country), 30.9 percent from three-point range (276th in the country), and averages 33.5 rebounds per game (189th in the country).

Nov 3, 2025 | Sophomore Jonathan Powell against Central Arkansas | Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

That is a disastrous combination against the Tar Heels, who can be stifling on defense and utterly dominant on the board.

