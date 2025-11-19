Caleb Wilson Talks Dunking, Emotions, Team Meeting After Navy Game
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Caleb Wilson addressed the media Tuesday night after North Carolina’s 73-61 win over Navy at the Dean E. Smith Center.
To start you already asked this. Or can you describe your emotions, especially late in the second half? I guess, really, in the second half, it seemed like, like you said earlier, imposed your will. But can you describe what you were feeling in that time?
I was just frustrated. I'm not I don't want to say I'm not like I don't have expectations when I play, but I'm not going to go out there and just be a guy on the court no matter who I'm playing with or playing against. So I felt like I was just being a guy on the court first half. I know I didn't get to play that much, but every time someone comes to see North Carolina play, they should say, Caleb is outstanding. So I just had to impose the role again.
I spoke with your high school principal, Mr. Rutledge, who mentioned how he helped your team during a rough patch in your senior year. He said he challenged you and emphasized that leadership isn't just about being the best player—it's about lifting up your teammates. How has that message influenced you during your time at Chapel Hill, and how does it shape your role on this team?
It's translated. Well, it's just being a leader in college, especially as a freshman, you have to really lead by example first. So I just try to lead by example, and then kind of let my words follow. I try to, I try to have a great action behind whatever I say, and never be hypocritical, and only tell people to do what I would do myself.
What changed from you when he, when he challenged you, just from then on, for the rest of you, and also putting this time around now,
I just focused on thinking about everyone's approach and feelings towards the game, so I can kind of connect with everybody. And that's really all I can say about it.
Can you talk about the players-only meeting? Why was it important for you and your teammates to get together and have those conversations? What did you hope to accomplish by meeting as a group?
Just need to know how everybody feels. They just need to know how we are going to approach the game against different competition. I really think the biggest lesson is coming out strong. I don't feel like it's no other lesson in the second half every single game, it's over with, for where we're playing against, and we got to come out like that.
