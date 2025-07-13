Tar Heels Gain Commitment from 4-Star Linebacker
In what has been the worst kept secret in North Carolina recruiting this cycle, four-star linebacker Calvin Thomas announced Saturday he has committed to coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels.
As reported earlier on this site, Thomas was a strong North Carolina lean. He cemented it Saturday with his non-binding verbal commitment.
Thomas chose North Carolina over such other schools as Nebraska, Southern Methodist and Texas. It should be noted Texas was the presumptive favorite as he would stick close to his Houston-area home. His parents were also in favor of the Longhorns in the genesis of his recruiting.
According to Rivals, Thomas is the No. 9 linebacker in the recruiting class of 2026.
He took his official visits in June and Nebraska was the program that looked to capitalize on the final visit. Rivals had predicted a Nebraska commitment until recently when he opened up about falling in love with Chapel Hill.
Thomas, 6-3, 210 pounds is closer to joining the Tar Heels class. All commitments are non-binding until Early National Signing Day. He is the 32nd commitment the Tar Heels have pocketed. Thomas is one of the biggest Belichick has secured.
Thomas can lineup at middle linebacker or be used on the outside. He had 69 tackles and seven sacks last season as a junior, according to MaxPreps. He was considered one of the best prospects to come out of the state of Texas.
This is Belichick's sixth blue-chip recruit to commit early. Should he ultimately sign with the Tar Heels he will be part of an elite, top 20 class. Belichick and his staff, led by general manager Mike Lombardi, have done a great job on the recruiting trail.
July has been a wonderful month for the Tar Heels garnering recruits. They have also obtained commitments from four-star wide receivers Keeyun Chapman and Carnell Warren. They also picked up verbals from four-star defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin and four-star quarterback Travis Burgess. Finallty, four-star edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes rounds out the class.
Ruffin is one of the main cogs in Belichick's incoming class. He flipped to the Tar Heels from Texas A&M.
Belichick then beat out Auburn's Hugh Freeze for Burgess' ultimate commitment. He is ranked as the 22nd best quarterback in the class. Griffin-Haynes originally de-committed from North Carolina when Mack Brown retired, but reinstated his pledge when Belichick was named coach in December.
