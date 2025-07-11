Tar Heels Trending In the Right Direction for Three Big Recruits
According to a national recruiting website, the North Carolina Tar Heels have the 18th best recruiting class in the country for the Class of 2026. They do not believe Bill Belichick is quite finished. They have three more blue-chip prospects giving the Tar Heels a really close look.
Steve Wittfong of Rivals had logged a crystal ball for the Tar Heels to secure the services of four-star linebacker Calvin Thomas.
"After talking to sources with knowledge of the recruitment, I’ve logged a prediction for UNC to land four-star linebacker Calvin Thomas," Wittfong said.
Thomas said in May he was strongly considering North Carolina after his trip to Chapel Hill.
“I definitely loved the scenery there and the academics,” he told Rivals. “Michael Jordan went there. It’s a great school.”
They still have to look out for the Texas Longhorns, whom is believed to be the school of choice of Thomas' parents.
"I was just minding my business and it was a great day. And then coach called up, I was with my dad and my mom, and he called up and we had a great talk and then he offered me," Thomas told Horns247 earlier this year. "I was like 'wow', cause it's Texas. It's a great school, big school, SEC school, and it's top of the top, and my parents were loving it.
Thomas, who hails from Houston, will announce his plans this weekend. According to Wittfong, Texas and Nebraska were the teams with the inside track to Thomas. However, the Tar Heels are coming at closing time.
During his junior season, Thomas had 69 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss. He also logged seven sacks.
Wittfong brings up two other players, who are blue chips, that North Carolina is in play for. The first is four-star tight end Carson Sneed. He is currently committed to Tennessee. Florida might have the inside track, but he spent time in Chapel Hill and North Carolina might be in the right position at the right time.
Another name, relatively new to Tar Heels fans, is Joel Wyatt. Wyatt is a four-star athlete from Tennessee. The Vols are the leader in the clubhouse, with Vanderbilt and Louisville also having their hands in the pot. However, Wittfong said to watch out for North Carolina who is trending up for this player.
The Tar Heels currently have 31 verbal commits. Belichick and his staff are looking to build their program through high school recruits. They are doing a good job thus far on the recruiting trail.
