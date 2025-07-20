Two Former Women's Tar Heels Place Second In Romanian Tournament
Former North Carolina Tar Heels teammates Carlie Littlefield and Alyssa Ustby led the Seattle 3XBA team to a second-place finish in a tournament in Bucharest last week.
Ustby, who plays professionally in Hungary, was the queen of the boards. She had a total of 30 rebounds for the second most in the tournament. She was also third in assists with seven. Littlefield, meanwhile, aceraged three points a 3,2 boards.
The duo from Chapel and their Seattle teammates ran off six straight victories before falling to Azerbaijan in the final by a 21-18 score.
"I had such a great time playing for 3XBA this past weekend in Bucharest," said Littlefield through a release by the university athletic department. "I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity that 3xBA provided to compete at a high level internationally and continue developing my game."
Ustby reiterated the sentiment, "Playing in Bucharest, Romania this past weekend was an incredible experience. There were teams representing 15 different countries. Along with great competition was being able to spend time with these athletes from all over the world off the court."
Littlefield has ventured throughout the European pro circuit with stops in Belgium, Slovakia, Israel and Romania since her days at UNC.
"For athletes like me who are training solo right now, the 3x3 format is such a valuable way to stay sharp, challenge yourself, and connect with other high-level players," said Littlefield. "Even though we were disappointed not to come away with the win in the Finals, our team was proud of the growth we made throughout the tournament and felt like we really represented what 3XBA is all about."
The growing sport and the 3XBA are looking to create a pipeline for USA Basketball in 3x3 play. Since the sport's Olympic inception in 2020, the United States has medaled the last two summer games.
"3x3 basketball is still a relatively new format, with limited chances to learn and grow in it, but that's changing fast thanks to the 3XBA," said Ustby. "This organization is creating real opportunities for everyone from young girls to seasoned pros. And if you're the type of player who does a little bit of everything on the court, this game is for you."
Teaming up for the first time since the 2021-22 season, Littlefield and Ustby were integral in Carolina's run to the 2022 Sweet 16. The duo started in all 32 games together for the Tar Heels in route to a 25-win season.
"One of the biggest highlights for me was getting to play with Alyssa again—and being roommates for the weekend made it even better. We only had one season together in college, so it was really special to be back on the court with someone who's not just a relentless competitor, but also an incredible person," remarked Littlefield. "I feel like we're wired the same in a lot of ways, and I'm hopeful we'll get the chance to keep teaming up in this format."
