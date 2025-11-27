All Tar Heels

The Challenges Michigan State Presents for UNC Basketball

North Carolina will have its hand full against No. 11 Michigan State on Thanksgiving Day.

Logan Lazarczyk

Nov 18, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The North Carolina Tar Heels are slated to go up against the Michigan State Spartans at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Michigan State is not the flashiest or high-flying team in the country, but it is a sound, well-rounded group that can depend on several players to produce on offense.

North Carolina probably has the edge in athleticism and length, but the Spartans can pose several issues for the Tar Heels on Thursday. With all that being said, let's take a look at what North Carolina needs to emphasize against Michigan state.

The Spartans can Score in Bunches

Nov 25, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Dasonte Bowen (5) moves the ball past North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) in the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As mentioned, Michigan State is not going to blow you away with their speed or athleticism, but their elite ball movement and cohesion on offense is one of the main reasons they average 80.7 points per game.

The Tar Heels average more than 87 points per game, but Michigan State's experience on both ends of the court can limit North Carolina's offensive output.

Nov 25, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) and guard Divine Ugochukwu (99) react after a basket against the East Carolina Pirates in the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Additionally, the Spartans have four players with average double-digit points this season. That makes it very difficult for an opposing defense to dial in on one or two specific players. Michigan State's ability the diversify its offensive production makes it impossible to defend at times if it finds a rhythm.

North Carolina wants to get up and down the floor, but the Spartans' slow pace will prevent the Tar Heels from orchestrating that style of play.

Tom Izzo is an Elite Coach

Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo, right, talks with Jeremy Fears Jr. during the second half in the game against Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For years, Izzo has gotten every ounce of his team, no matter how limited or sparse it has been. There have been seasons where the Spartans do not possess the talent of other marquee programs, but Izzo is still capable of coaching and developing his players by the time March rolls around.

This will be a major test for Hubert Davis and his players. The Tar Heels' youth and lack of experience in specific areas could be something Izzo looks to exploit on Thursday.

Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks to guard Kyan Evans (0) during the second half against the Navy Midshipmen at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Davis was asked if the coaches and players are facing any distractions with the holidays and family members being around the team. Davis quickly shot those claims down, showing how important this game is for North Carolina to show the country it can compete with top teams.

  • "Oh no, it's not a distraction," Davis said. "We've got all of our family and friends here. Actually, it's a benefit. All of our family and friends are here, and it's great during the holiday season to be able to spend time with them. And so, we'll celebrate tonight and have a good dinner with our family and friends and then get back to work in preparation for Michigan State on Thursday." 

