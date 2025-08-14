North Carolina Target CJ Sadler One Day Way From Commitment
The North Carolina Tar Heels remain a top player in one of their top targets' recruitment. That leaves the question, "Are they the leader?"
Is The North Carolina Tar Heels Leading The Way For 4-Star CJ Sadler?
The North Carolina Tar Heels have many different targets on their recruiting board, with hopes of bringing the best of the best to Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels have many different players who have shown interest that have yet to commit, but the issue is the fact that they have landed (arguably) an excessive amount of commits. They currently have 35 commits in the class, and they could very well add to that total, as long as the prospect is a reasonable addition.
One of the players that they are targeting in the 2026 class is one of the better players in the state of Michigan. One could argue that he is the best player in the state of Michigan, and is set to announce his commitment tomorrow.
That player being one of the better players in the nation, and two-way prospect CJ Sadler. Sadler is a two-way athlete, which means he is a player who could play both offense and on defense. He is someone who projects great three-level playing styles, as he will likely be utilized on offense, defense, and on special teams.
He is projected to be a real star in the slot on offense, as he has high-caliber playmaking as well as speed that allows him to be elusive down the field. he is great in open space, and great at finding pockets of open space, which is one of the most dangerous things a defense can do when playing against him.
He is also projected to be a solid Nickel, but his upside almost seems to primarily be with the ball in his hands. he can make a difference either way.
There are multiple teams that are targeting the athlete, including the North Carolina Tar Heels, who is likely the front-runner at this time.
The talented prospect is arguably their biggest target in the class that remains uncommitted, but don't think for one second that the teams in the running won't hope to pull off some stunts to land the Tar Heels top target. There is still time to do so, as he announces his commitment between a plethora of different schools that view him as their top remaining uncommitted target.
