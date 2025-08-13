EXCLUSIVE: UNC's Cooper McCutchan Talks Final High School Season
The Tar Heels have one of the most intriguing tight end commits in the class. That tight end commit is Cooper McCutchan. McCutchan is preparing for a final high school season, and recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI to detail his final season.
"Right now, it’s all about making sure my body is ready for the next five months. Playing at Moeller and in the GCL is a grind, and it takes a lot of hard work and a little bit of luck to make it until the end. I just want to take it all in and enjoy my last run with friends and teammates," the talented prospect stated when speaking about his upcoming season's preparation with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
The North Carolina Tar Heels commit is hopeful he can accomplish his personal goals this season.
"I just want to be the best version of myself I can be. Hopefully, I will be a great leader for the next generation of Moeller student-athletes. I think it’s my responsibility to show them what it takes to be a great teammate, person, and football player."
The talented prospect is looking more into the team goals aspect, as he hopes to lead his team all the way.
"Obviously, we fell short last year in the state championship. So, my goal is to finish what we started four years ago and get a championship. I'm really not worried about individual goals. I’m confident if we are successful on the field, then I’m doing what’s needed individually. I’ve worked really hard this offseason, and physically, I’m ready for whatever is needed from me," said the Tar Heels tight end commit.
The tight end is hopeful he can continue to improve in certain areas.
"Just being consistent, especially with my blocking. Every play matters, and if we all do our individual jobs, we will be successful."
What would be a successful season for the North Carolina Tar Heels tight end commit?
"A state championship. That’s the only success I care about. We need to finish what we started four years ago. There has been so many great players and Moeller teams before me, but we haven’t finished the job in a while. In the last four years we lost 3 semi-final runner-ups by a few points, followed by a loss in the state championship. It’s time to bring a W back to Moeller and the city of Cincinnati."
