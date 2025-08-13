EXCLUSIVE: North Carolina Commit Marcellous Ryan Talks Final Prep Season
The North Carolina Tar Heels have some of the better players in the nation committed to them, as they have 35 commits in the class currently. These players come in at a plethora of different positions, states, and many different high schools.
One of the players that they have committed to currently is Marcellous Ryan. Ryan is an exceptional cornerback from inside the state lines of California. The Gardena, California, star is one of the better players in the class, as he is looking to become one of the best players in the nation this season. He attends Junipero Serra High School and is one of their better players.
He is primed for a huge season, and recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI to discuss his upcoming season and more, as he enters his fourth and final season.
"I’m locked in more than ever, weight room, film study, clean eating, and recovery. Treating every rep like it’s my last because this is my last shot at Serra," the talented North Carolina Tar Heels cornerback commit stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his final and upcoming season, as he prepares for one final run before going to East Lansing.
He would then discuss what his personal goals are for this upcoming season, as he has hopes of being one of the best players if not the best player on the field at all times.
"Be the most consistent, reliable player on the field and earn All-League. Consistency is what gets respect from coaches and opens doors for the next level," the Tar Heels commit stated.
Ryan went into detail about what his team goals are as well, as this is arguably the most important part of the season, as everyone dreams of winning a state title.
"Win CIF, push for state, and protect home turf. We’ve got the talent and chemistry, and this senior class wants to leave a legacy."
There is always something to improve upon. This is something that Ryan acknowledged, as he detailed which things he wants to improve.
"Football IQ, quicker reads, and leadership, both leading by example and vocally."
What would make this season a success for the North Carolina Tar Heels commit?
"Hitting team goals and knowing I left it all on the field with no regrets. Winning with my brothers would be the perfect ending."
