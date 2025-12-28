The Clear Change UNC Needs to Make in Conference Play

The North Carolina Tar Heels have jumped out to an impressive 12-1 start in the non-conference portion of the schedule. That is the type of start teams strive for, as conference play is a gauntlet, and it is when the season truly begins. North Carolina winning the games that it should win sets the foundation for the rest of the season.

With that being said, this team is nowhere near a perfect product, and there is still room for vast improvements. The non-conference slate serves as a trial run for teams to experiment with different rotations and game plans for opponents with specific skill sets.

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina executed that at a high level, for the most part, but head coach Hubert Davis and his staff must identify areas where the Tar Heels can improve and adjust accordingly.

Here is one change North Carolina's coaching staff should consider, with the team entering ACC competition next week.

Identifying a Starting Point Guard

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels went all out in the transfer portal, adding four substantial players: Henri Veesaar, Luka Bogavac, Jarin Stevenson, and Kyan Evans . The underrated acquisition in the group was Evans, who averaged 10.7 points and 3.1 assists last season, while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from three-point range.

That production and efficiency have not translated to Chapel Hill, as the Colorado State transfer is averaging 5.8 points, 3.9 assists, and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 37.5 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from three-point range.

At some point, Davis is going to have to make a change and allow someone else who can make a positive impact. There are two propositions if North Carolina's coaching staff decides to make a change to the starting backcourt.

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) brings the ball up court against the East Carolina Pirates during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The first suggestion is to have Seth Trimble run the offense . The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard has predominantly operated as a two-guard throughout his career, but he has the capabilities of taking over those responsibilities.

The second suggestion, which makes a bit more sense, is elevating Derek Dixon to the starting lineup. The freshman guard has steadily improved since the start of the season, and at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Dixon is an upgrade on the defensive end of the court.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dribbles against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

If the Tar Heels end up choosing this path, Trimble would be the smallest player in the starting lineup at 6-foot-3. Evans is not a poor defender, but if there is a weak link in North Carolina's defense, it would be the 6-foot-2, 174-pound guard, who has struggled with foul trouble because of his stature.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !