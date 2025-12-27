Assessing Kyan Evans' Season Heading into Conference Play

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been very impressive to start the season, owning a 12-1 record through the non-conference portion of the schedule.

Something that has not been impressive to start the season is Kyan Evans' production in the first dozen games of the 2025 campaign.

The Colorado State transfer has struggled to duplicate his 2024 performance in his first year in Chapel Hill.

With all that being said, let's take a look at Evans' statistical output and evaluate how he has made an impact for the Tar Heels so far this season .

Grading Evans

2025 averages (through 13 games): 5.8 points, 3.9 assists, and 2.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 37.5 percent from the field, 30.0 percent from three-point range, and 75.0 percent from the free throw line



Evans has not lived up to the lofty expectations from last season's performance, which included helping lead Colorado State to the Round of 32. Last season, the 6-foot-2, 174-pound guard averaged 10.7 points and 3.9 assists while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from beyond the arc. Evidently, both of those have plummeted this season.

Despite the struggles, head coach Hubert Davis has continued to attempt to instill confidence in Evans in several instances, which include after the junior guard's performances against Michigan State and Georgetown.

In Loss to Michigan State

"One of the things that I expect, and I've talked with him about is not just his shooting," Davis said. "Kyan [Evans] is so beneficial to us on both ends of the floor; from an offensive standpoint, he's our guy in terms of a distributor. He's our best in transition, pitching the ball ahead. I love when he gets into the lane, draws two, plays off two feet, and is able to find teammates, and get us organized so he can execute."

In Win Over Georgetown



"I thought the start that [Kyan Evans] had was huge for us," Davis said. "I mean, it's not just the shots that he made. He was confident, he was aggressive, he was on point. It's been five out of eight games where he's gotten into foul trouble, so we've [got to] find a way to keep him out there on the floor."

"I really like [Kyan] and Derek [Dixon] on the floor at the same time," Davis continued. "I've always said that I love multiple ball handlers. You can't take us out of our offense. And with those two, with the way that Georgetown was switching defenses, we always had somebody that can handle the basketball and get us into a set and get us organized."

How to React

In the end, a coach can only say so much. Evans has gone seven straight games without surpassing seven points. If that trend continues, Derek Dixon could be inserted into the starting line. Quite frankly, being demoted to a bench role could benefit Evans.

