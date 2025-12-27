Seth Trimble Discusses Key Moments in East Carolina Win

There has been a complete shift in the North Carolina Tar Heels' performance and demeanor in the last two games, with Seth Trimble returning to the lineup. The senior guard missed nine consecutive games with a fractured forearm. Trimble had not played since Nov. 7 against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard came back against Ohio State last weekend, totaling 17 points, three assists, and two rebounds while shooting 6-of-13 from the field. Trimble followed that impressive outing with 12 points, five assists, and four rebounds in the 99-51 win over East Carolina on Monday night.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, Trimble shared his thoughts on North Carolina's performance, including Henri Veesaar's efficiency from three-point range.

Trimble's Thoughts

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) rests on the bench during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"He definitely has," Trimble said when asked if Veesaar's three-point production has surprised him. "He was incredible from beyond the arc today [Monday]. I am sure he was our leading three-point shooter today. From the arc, he is shooting it great on the year, he is up near 45 [percent]. That is incredible. So, he has definitely been very impressive."

Monday night marked the final game of the Tar Heels' non-conference schedule, with ACC play opening up on Tuesday against the Florida State Seminoles. Trimble discussed what he is looking forward to the most in conference play.

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"Just getting into the gritty games," Trimble said. "We know how conference games get. Every single game matters very, very much. You never want to drop one. You want to protect your home court as much as you can. So, really getting into it. I feel like with this group, I'll have a really good experience, so I am really excited for it."

With a multitude of new additions to the roster this season, Trimble is one of the few players who have experienced ACC competition. Quite frankly, he is the only one on the roster who has played significant minutes against in this conference, as he has spent his entire career in Chapel Hill. The senior guard revealed what he told his teammates about what to expect in the ACC.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) celebrates after a victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"The ACC has varied in the last few years," Trimble said. "It's been great, it's not been great, but this year, I think it's back up to great. We've all seen it; we know the teams that are going to give us a run for our money. We know it is going to be fast-paced basketball; we're going to be playing a lot of teams that can space it and shoot it and just be dynamic. So, we're just preparing for it all."

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !