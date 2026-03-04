North Carolina Pushed to Brink in Win on Senior Night

It was a monumental game for the North Carolina Tar Heels, as it was senior night and they were attempting to finish the season with an undefeated home record. The Clemson Tigers' defense and above-average frontcourt could provide issues for the Tar Heels.

Here is how the North Carolina-Clemson contest unfolded on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

First Half

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) gets doubled by Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) and guard Jestin Porter (1) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

North Carolina jumped out of the gates firing on all cylinders, as they shot 4-of-7 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Seth Trimble, Jarin Stevenson, and Derek Dixon accounted for the made three-point attempts. The Tar Heels led 11-5 with 15:33 on the clock.

Clemson could generate a consistent flow offensively, shooting 4-of-13 from the field. However, the Tar Heels were unable to take advantage of the Tigers' sluggish start and led 15-9 with 11:58 remaining in the first half. More importantly, Henri Veesaar picked up his second foul heading into the under-12 timeout.

Without Veesaar on the court, North Carolina was outscored 10-2 in the next four minutes, conceding the lead for the first time in the game. The Tar Heels offense was out of sorts, shooting 2-of-9 since the 15-minute mark. North Carolina trails 19-17 with 7:52 remaining in the first half.

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Jestin Porter (1) drives past North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

With the Tar Heels making zero field goals without Veesaar, head coach Hubert Davis put the junior center back in the game, and it paid dividends for North Carolina on both ends of the floor. Luka Bogavac and Dixon each hit three during this stretch, giving the Tar Heels a 25-23 lead with 3:30 before halftime.

Despite shooting 3-of-14 from beyond the arc, Clemson would take 30-27 lead into halftime. As for North Carolina, Trimble struggled mightily in the first half, totaling five points while shooting 1-of-7 from the field.

Second Half

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) shoots the ball over Clemson Tigers guard Dillon Hunter (2) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Bogavac was instrumental in the opening minutes of the second half, hitting multiple threes and applying significant pressure on Clemson in transition. The Tigers' defense had stifled North Carolina's fast-break opportunities in the first half, but the Tar Heels made it an emphasis to speed up the tempo to begin the second half. Clemson still led 37-35 with 15:51 remaining.

After orchestrating a 12-0 run, North Carolina would allow a 7-0 run, knotting the game up at 44, but as usual, Jonathan Powell hit a timely three to regain the lead for the Tar Heels. North Carolina led 47-44 with 11:52 on the clock.

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) dribbles around Clemson Tigers forward Nick Davidson (11) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Both teams struggled offensively, as the physicality was overwhelming on both ends of the court. RJ Godfrey was imposing his will, with 21 points while shooting 10-of-12 from the field, and was the main reason the Tigers held a marginal lead heading into the under-eight timeout. The Tar Heels trail 50-49 with 7:17 remaining

It was a career night for Bogavac, who continued to shine, hitting his fifth and sixth three-pointers of the night, giving the Tar Heels a 59-55 lead. The overseas transfer was 6-of-8 from beyond the arc, and forced Clemson to burn a timeout with 4:01 left in the game.

After falling behind 55-53 with five minutes left in the game, the Tar Heels limited Clemson to eight points from that point forward, clinching an 18-0 record at home this season.

Final: North Carolina 67, Clemson 63

