Banghart Shows Interest in Playing NC A&T After Win
The 2025-2026 season marks the second time in a row that the UNC women's basketball team took a trip to Greensboro, North Carolina, to face NC A&T during its non-conference schedule. And just like last year, the Tar Heels won with ease, this time by 35 points, 85-50. They will face another in-state opponent when they travel back to Chapel Hill to face UNC Greensboro on Nov 23.
Following UNC's win over the Aggies, head coach Courtney Banghart talked about wanting to play against them, sharing the atmosphere inside Corbett Sports Center.
- "It's always great to be here," Banghart said. "I mean it's such a great environment, obviously we were here last year, which doesn't usually happen — two years in a row on the road, but we really like playing here, in-state, close to campus — people love their team, thanks for having us."
In addition, Banghart explained the importance of making an effort to schedule these kinds of games, facing NC A&T in particular.
- "We like playing in-state when we can, we obviously can't do it all the time, every game," Banghart added. "Also, my very first time at A&T was last year, and I was like, 'That was awesome.' It's a really loud environment, we're a really young team outside of Indya's (Nivar) experience."
- "So, the more you can put them in this type of environment, that's loud — and I can't help them possession by possession through the game, is really good, and it proved really well for us last year and I think it will really help us this year, too.
In-State Opponents, A Change of Pace Compared to High-Profile Programs
Unlike South Carolina (preseason exhibition), UCLA and Texas that North Carolina would have face before the start of ACC play, the difference in playing those schools compared to others in the state can be beneficial, too. The uniqueness of the opposing team's gym, the fans and being somewhere "low-key" brings a different kind of experience.
Yes, playing against ranked teams are good and all, but the there is good to be found within playing smaller schools. And to Banghart's point, as mentioned, she believes that the experience will be helpful this season, as it was last year.
The Tar Heels will have a busy week during Thanksgiving time, as it will have three games in three days starting on Wednesday, November 26, when it will take on South Dakota State, followed by Kansas State and then wrapping up with Columbia to conclude the 2025 Cancun Challenge.
