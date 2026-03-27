Dan Hurley Could Be Next Man Up in Tar Heels' Pursuit of a Winner
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After an entire weekend of speculation and polarizing discussions, the North Carolina Tar Heels finally ended the drawn-out saga and fired former head coach Hubert Davis on Tuesday night.
Although it was a monumental decision by the Tar Heels' administration, it was also inevitable after North Carolina's second-half collapse against the VCU Rams in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Shortly after the news broke, it did not take long for analysts and experts to give out their suggestions for the next head coach in Chapel Hill.
That included one of the leading athletic directors in the NCAA, who told UNC Tar Heels on SI exclusively that the program should exert all efforts in hiring this former college coach who led a small program to back-to-back national title game appearances.
UNC's Future
- “North Carolina is one of those schools where it doesn't matter who the coach is; failure is absolutely unacceptable," the Athletic Director said. "I would immediately start chasing Brad Stevens and make him get a restraining order to get me to leave him alone before I started looking at who is the next best available college coach in America."
- “North Carolina has every resource and no excuses for failure," he went on to add. "If you’re a winner, you can be a Tar Heel. But it’s unacceptable to be a Tar Heel and not a winner.”
The 49-year-old, who is the president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics, quickly shut down these rumors by removing himself from consideration for the head coach vacancy. However, the athletic director brought up a compelling point that North Carolina should pursue a "winner", and that's exactly what it would be doing if it went after this controversial, yet effective head coach.
Strike Fear in the ACC by Hiring Dan Hurley
Hurley took over as Connecticut's head coach in 2019, and while it took time to revive a winning culture, the 53-year-old head coach has established dominance in recent years. The Huskies won back-to-back national championships in 2023, which was the first time since the Florida Gators in 2006 and 2007 under Billy Donovan.
Many people may not like how Hurley carries himself on the sidelines, constantly berating officials and being too emotional, but all he cares about is winning - something that has escaped North Carolina over the last half-decade.
Prying Hurley from Connecticut would require boatloads of money, as the two-time national title-winning head coach turned down a six-year, $70 million contract offer from the Los Angeles Lakers in June 2024. However, that shouldn't matter to North Carolina, which has more than enough financial resources to provide Hurley with an offer too good to pass up. It would trigger a bidding war between North Carolina and Connecticut, but the program in Chapel Hill can win that contest if it is aggressive enough.
If the Tar Heels want to re-establish themselves as perennial contenders moving forward, there is no better option than Hurley, who has only won big games over the last three years.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.