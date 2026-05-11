Former Tar Heel Disappointed, Not Considered for HC Job

Despite many calling for the North Carolina Tar Heels to hire a head coach with connections to the program, the administration elected to bring in someone from the outside.

That led the Tar Heels to hire longtime NBA head coach Michael Malone , who has hit the ground running in his recruitment process. While it was an excellent hire , Jerry Stackhouse, who played at North Carolina from 1993 to 1995, was disappointed that he was not at least contacted as a potential candidate.

Stackhouse Not Surprised That UNC Considered External Options

Feb 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I was, and I wasn't [surprised UNC looked outside the family for the head coaching hire]," Stackhouse said. "I think it's with what was going on there, with Hubert [Davis], I think nobody really liked how that went down for him. It had been part of the family, and then to not have an opportunity to talk about it, I think that was the most disappointing thing for me."

Stackhouse's Resume

Feb 27, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Jerry Stackhouse during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Stackhouse's most recent college coaching experience came with Vanderbilt from 2019 to 2024. The 51-year-old explained how he believed his resume validated at least being contacted by North Carolina.

"They were like, 'We're, we're not [going to] interview you,' and I felt like I had a resume that could stand up to anybody," Stackhouse explained.

Apr 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone yells direction during a game against the Golden State Warriors in the third period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

"I won the coach of the year in the SEC. I had a team that finished fourth in the SEC when we weren't even participating in NIL, so I feel like when just from an X and O standpoint and being able to get and develop guys, guys that weren't all four- and five-star guys, but we developed them, and they became all league players."

Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse greets Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes before the game at Memorial Gymnasium Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Ncaa Basketball Tennessee At Vanderbilt | George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Scotty Pippen's a pro. Aaron Nesmith, too, is a pro," Stackhouse continued. "These are guys that I helped to develop while they were there, Saben Lee. So I think those are the things that were disappointing that I didn't get a chance to at least state my case for why we shouldn't have to go out of the family."

Despite Disappointment, Stackhouse Trusts Decision

Mar 13, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Jerry Stackhouse yells from the bench in overtime against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

"I think Mike Malone's a good coach," Stackhouse elaborated. "He's one of the guys that I respect in the pros. He's one of the guys that I used to watch how his team played and how they defended, and more offensively, but I do think that he's [going to] do well. [Malone] has the system, he has schemes, he understands how to play."

"But absolutely was disappointing that I didn't get a chance to at least talk about that job, especially with what I, what I've done for that program and think what I've done in the coaching realm to be able to at least sit and talk about it."

Overall Thoughts

Mar 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With all due respect to Stackhouse, Malone's experience and level of success at the NBA level were key factors in the Tar Heels' brass viewing him as the top option after Tommy Lloyd and Dusty May each became unavailable.

Following a second consecutive first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament, North Carolina needed a sure thing at head coach. Malone provides a high ceiling and could eventually lead the Tar Heels back to the Final Four.