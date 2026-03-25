UNC Coaching Search: Biggest Names for College Basketball's Top Job

After several days of speculation and discussion, the North Carolina Tar Heels officially parted ways with former head coach Hubert Davis on Tuesday night, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

"North Carolina head men's basketball coach Hubert Davis will not return next year, sources told ESPN," Thamel said . "Davis informed his team of his departure on Tuesday night, sources said. His exit looms large over a historic program that's long leaned into alumni and the so-called Carolina Way and opens up one of the most coveted positions in all of basketball. Davis has nearly $5.3 million of guaranteed money left on his deal."

What's the Plan Moving Forward?

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Over the years, North Carolina has stayed within the program in the hiring process, but if it wants to return to a perennial contender, the athletic department needs to take a massive swing and go after a proven winner.

Everyone acknowledges that, even people who are potentially competing for coaches' services around the country. On Tuesday, before Davis was officially fired, an extremely prominent athletic director in the NCAA told UNC Tar Heels on SI exclusively that North Carolina should target a high-profile coach, such as Brad Stevens.

Sep 29, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens talks to reporters during media day at the Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

“North Carolina is one of those schools where it doesn't matter who the coach is; failure is absolutely unacceptable," the Athletic Director said. "I would immediately start chasing Brad Stevens and make him get a restraining order to get me to leave him alone before I started looking at who is the next best available college coach in America."

“North Carolina has every resource and no excuses for failure," he went on to add. "If you’re a winner, you can be a Tar Heel. But it’s unacceptable to be a Tar Heel and not a winner.”

Why This Is Significant

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Stevens removed himself from consideration for the head coach vacancy early on Wednesday, but what the athletic director said is deeper than the Tar Heels targeting a specific coaching candidate. Rather, the image and historical value that North Carolina holds in college basketball are dominant and overwhelming features that would attract any coach, in any situation, to take over in Chapel Hill.

Who Should North Carolina Target?

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis in the huddle with his team during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Davis' dismissal has opened up one of, if not the most coveted, jobs in college basketball, which is why the university needs to invest all its efforts in landing a Hall of Fame, National Championship-winning head coach who has established a consistent winning culture throughout his career.

Over the next few days, we will be discussing why North Carolina should do everything possible to hire one of these head coaches: John Calipari, Bill Self, Rick Pitino, Dan Hurley, Tom Izzo, Billy Donovan, and Jay Wright. With the resources and financial advantage at its disposal, North Carolina needs to aggressively pursue each of these options.