D’Antre Robinson Previews UNC’s Prep vs. Clemson, Defensive Focus
UNC's defensive lineman spoke to the media on Tuesday during preparation for the Clemson Tigers.
In this story:
The North Carolina Tar Heels are heading into its fifth game of the 2025 season on Saturday when it faces the Clemson Tigers. Head coach Bill Belichick has been able to achieve only two wins thus far against the Charlotte 49ers and the Richmond Spiders. Belichick, offensive lineman Austin Blaske and defensive lineman D'Antre Robinson spoke to the media on Tuesday, September 30. Robinson talked more about the defensive lineman and what needs to be better moving forward and his thoughts on the Tigers.

On the Run Defense
- “Really focusing on the basis of football, focusing on our fundamentals in the game, the football and everything like that. You know, reduce some of those big plays. You know, the run defense, working on the D-line fundamentals as well, striking pads, really getting that momentum going for this week.”
On What Needs to Be Improved
- “We needed to focus on a lot of our run defense and our pass defense because, you know, D-line, we have to make sure we can keep our pass lanes, you know, keep our run lanes and everything like that. So the quarterback can run out of the pocket and stuff like that when we do some of the quarterback runs, stuff like that.”
On the Focus During the Bye Week
- “Some of the things we've really been focusing on is everybody, you know, D-Y-J doing their job and making sure all 11 men on the field can do their job the same way we need so everybody can win, so we can win football games, stuff like that, so the defense can be better. Some impressions we see from Clemson offense, of course, they had a rough start, but they have some very good athletic players, so we know we have to lock in on those players so those guys won’t make big plays on us.”
On What Stands Out About Clemson Up Front
- “I feel like, you know, they have a pretty good group of guys. You know, Clemson, of course, they always have a pretty good O-line, everything like that. But they just, you know, they're impressive on like the stats that you just named. I feel like we just got to lock in on us and focus on us. We're not really worried about the O-line on that side. We just focus on us.”
