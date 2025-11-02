Demon June Atop Factors in UNC’s Win Over Syracuse
Freshman running back Demon June caught a screen pass from quarterback Gio Lopez during the third quarter and ran it in for 72-yard touchdown to give North Carolina an eventual 13-10 lead after the PAT. Then, as the fourth quarter approached, June scored yet again — a 5-yard rushing touchdown to make the score 20-10 with eight seconds remaining.
Those two plays were some of the highlights that bolstered UNC's performance to overcome its kryptonite of Power 4 conference teams, and winning for the first time since September 13, where the Tar Heels beat the Richmond Spiders. Bill Belichick secured his first ACC win as a collegiate head coach, and will have four more opportunities to potential get more.
June finished the game with 101 rushing yards on 13 carries, his longest run being for 44 yards (averaging 7.8 per carry). He also had 81 receiving yards on two catches. Through eight games, the Jacksonville, North Carolina native, who attended Jacksonville High School, has 416 yards on 64 carries.
The second most rushing yards on the team? Running back Benjamin Hall with 203 yards on 50 carries, while Davion Gause has 162 yards on 41 carries. And for what it's worth, Lopez has 125 yards on 57 carries.
To perform the way June has as a young player at UNC, will set up the Tar Heels well for the future.
June is An Important Piece for the Future of UNC Football
North Carolina has had its fair share of explosive running backs in the past: Javonte Williams, Michael Carter, Ty Chandler and most recently Omarion Hampton. And now June seems to become one of the players Tar Heel fans may miss when his time is done in Chapel Hill. He provides Belichick and his teammates a lift when needed.
WIth a big stretch incoming, June will have more chances to show what he can do on the gridiron, as a bowl game is in question at the moment for UNC. It can afford to only lose one game, nothing more. Here are the records for each opponent Belichick's squad has on schedule:
- Stanford - 3-6, 2-4
- Wake Forest - 5-3, 3-2
- Duke - 5-3, 2-2
- NC State - 5-4, 4-1
Only one school has a losing record, and the odds of North Carolina may be low to finish the 2025 season on a five-game winning streak, but anything goes with this program — the madness is all part of it.
