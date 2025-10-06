Derek Dixon Developing as Floor Leader in UNC’s Deep Backcourt
Landing meaningful minutes as a freshman at North Carolina is no easy feat, but Derek Dixon is poised to carve out his spot in one of the deepest backcourts in college basketball.
Unlike fellow freshman Caleb Wilson, the 6-5 guard will spend most of his minutes coming off the bench, as North Carolina features a crowded backcourt with Kyan Evans, fellow freshman Isaiah Denis, Virginia Tech transfer Jaydon Young, Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans, and returning senior Seth Trimble. Dixon said he wanted to play point guard when considering schools out of high school, and North Carolina is giving him that opportunity.
“I’ve been playing pretty much only the one,” Dixon said on Friday about what position he’s playing in practice. “So it’s been really good to just get that experience and get used to having the ball in my hands more, making sure I’m being the leader. And at the point guard, you have to talk, making sure I know where everybody needs to be and learning all the reads and the plays, and making sure that I’m getting guys where they’re supposed to be.”
Dixon said he’s learned the most from Trimble and Evans since joining UNC. Trimble served as his guide during his visit, helping them form a quick bond, while Evans brought valuable college experience. Dixon credits both for their mentorship.
“As soon as I came in the summer, he kind of took me under his wing,” Dixon said of Trimble. “We call each other ‘Twin.’ ‘Light-skinned squad!’ It’s been really good learning from him, spending time around him, and then off the court, he’s a funny guy, cool guy, good to hang out with. And Kyan as well. We really clicked quickly over the summer, both being on-ball guards, and it’s fun to go at him every day during practice. Off the court, he’s a really cool guy to be around.”
Dixon said he is quickly improving at reading defenses, using ball screens, and recognizing good shot opportunities. He has discussed shot selection with coach Hubert Davis and is focused on finding open looks for teammates on UNC’s revamped roster.
“It makes my job a little bit easier knowing when I draw two defenders, I kick it out, there’s a guy that’s making shots, making plays,” Dixon said. “So I have to do less, and I can just keep it simple and just play the game the right way.”
Stiff Competition in High School Prepared Him for College
Named the 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year for the District of Columbia, he led Gonzaga College High School to a 29-5 record and the 2025 DC State Athletic Association Class AA state championship. As a senior, he averaged 14.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, made 80 three-pointers and shot 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.
A Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Player of the Year and two-time first-team All-WCAC selection, he was also named MVP of the 2024-25 Gonzaga DC Classic. Over four varsity seasons, he totaled 1,557 points. As a junior, he earned first-team DCSAA all-state and second-team All-MET honors.
Playing high school basketball in the DMV helped Dixon get ready for high-level competition, especially at North Carolina.
"I think what that's really helped me with, I've gotten really good coaching from high school, and AAU both playing with Team Takeover and Gonzaga played with really good players. So I'm used to playing with really good players, just like, I'm gonna have to play here, and then, like you said, the competition is really good, so I have to be ready every night. There's no off days, you know, playing in that area, so the same it is here, you got to be ready every day to compete and bring your best."
