Former Diamond Heel Catcher Stevenson Signs Deal With Seattle
First round draft choice Luke Stevenson, formerly of the North Carolina Tar Heels, signed his first Major League Baseball contract with the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. The catcher received $2.8 million as a guaranteed signing bonus, which exceeded his slot value by slightly less than $42,000.00.
Slot value is a mere recommendation that teams do not have to follow. It gives them a guide as to how much money they can spend on a pick to have enough room to sign all of their draft picks and undrafted free agents.
Seattle also had the third pick of the draft, who they had slotted at $9.5 million. Kade Anderson, a left handed pitcher from Louisiana State University has also signed. All draft picks must be signed by July 28.
The Mariners are very good at developing their battery. Stevenson could rise up to the major league level quickly. He has good defensive skills, a sharp arm and a keen eye at the plate. He would fit nicely into the middle of the Mariners batting order sooner rather than later.
Stevenson could follow the path of his former roommate Vance Honeycutt, who is also a member of the Mariners organization. Honeycutt was also a first-round pick as he was selected in the 2024 MLB Draft with the 22nd pick. He played 13 games during his first season, splitting time between Single-A and High-A baseball.
Stevenson might not see much action this season, but he is expected to move up the ranks quickly.
Stevenson was viewed as one of the premier defensive receivers in the draft. He frames pitches well and threw out 35 percent of the runners attempting to steal on him. He also picked off two players. He led the Tar Heels with 19 home runs and 59 walks.
If Stevenson has a glaring weakness it is the fact he strikes out too much and is impatient at the dish. He struck out more often in his second and final season with the Tar Heels than he did in his freshman season.
However, the Mariners can work with him and get him to be more patient at the plate. That is what the instructional and minor leagues are for. What Stevenson brings to the table are his power and his defense and those are two instinctive qualitieds that cannot necessarily be taught.
