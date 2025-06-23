Mariners vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 23
Cal Raleigh is becoming one of the 2025 season’s biggest stories as he hit his league-leading 31st home run on Sunday.
The Mariners’ offense is reaping the benefits in the win column. It outscored the mighty Cubs 30-19 in its series victory and has posted a .327 OBP over the last ten games.
Minnesota will face them having dwindled this season. It is 1-9 in its last 10 and has been outscored by 39 runs in that stretch along with an abysmal 7.97 ERA.
Bryan Woo (6-4, 3.12 ERA) brings a lot of reliability to the mound for Seattle against Bailey Ober (4-4, 4.54 ERA), who hasn’t been able to string many deep starts together.
Here are the plays I’m looking toward for this game.
Mariners vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Mariners -1.5 (+126)
- Twins +1.5 (-156)
Moneyline
- Mariners (-122)
- Twins (+104)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-115)
- Under 8.5 (-105)
Mariners vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- Mariners: Bryan Woo (6-4, 3.12 ERA)
- Twins: Bailey Ober (4-4, 4.54 ERA)
Mariners vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 23, 2025
- Time: 7:41 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): TOOTNW, Twins.TV
- Mariners Record: 39-37
- Twins Record: 37-40
Mariners vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Bryan Woo Under 45.5 Strikeouts (-130 at FanDuel)
Per Statcast, Woo has a 22.3% K rate, which is around the league average. But his whiff rates suggest he’s not an effective swing-and-miss pitcher despite recent quality starts. He has recorded fewer than 5 strikeouts in four of his last six starts, showing a recent trend that favors the under. The Twins have the fifth-lowest team K rate in MLB over the past month.
But even in Woo’s dominant outings, he has topped out at six strikeouts. I’m not too keen on this line given the circumstances.
Mariners vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
Ober has been hit hard recently, allowing 16 runs across three starts — including 13 at home — with a 4.11 ERA and 1.25 WHIP at Target Field. The Mariners’ lineup has been strong against right-handers, supported by a .324 OBP and .401 slugging percentage, and a Twins bullpen that’s good — but not elite — leaves room for some loud innings.
That and the fact that Seattle averages 4.44 runs per game and Minnesota 4.21. Woo, despite a stellar seven‑inning shutout in his last start, has splits that suggest room for production as he’s surrendered eight runs over his last three road outings.
Between Raleigh and Minnesota’s Byron Buxton (.278, 15 HR, 45 RBI), there’s plenty of power for wRC+.
Pick: Over 8.5 (-115 at FanDuel)
