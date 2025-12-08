Evaluating North Carolina’s Defense vs. Georgetown

Entering Sunday's game, the North Carolina Tar Heels' main concern was the Georgetown Hoyas' backcourt - KJ Lewis and Malik Mack - and forward Caleb Williams. In the North Carolina Tar Heels' 81-61 win over Georgetown on Sunday night, the defense anchored the team, suffocating the Hoyas' offensive game plan, especially in the second half.

That started with the ability to limit Georgetown's second-chance opportunities, which have been nonexistent for the Hoyas this season.

With that being said, let's take a look at how North Carolina's defense performed in Sunday night's win over the Hoyas.

Limiting Georgetown's Backcourt Production

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Kj Lewis (5) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and guard Luka Bogavac (44) defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Lewis controlled the tempo of the game in the first five minutes, hitting all three of his field-goal attempts for seven points while collecting a couple of assists. It was a worrisome start for North Carolina, as limiting the Hoyas' backcourt effectiveness was the top priority.

However, the Tar Heels' length across the floor began to clog up passing and driving lanes, which is what Georgetown's offense is heavily predicated on. The Hoyas' success in the opening minutes of the game came in transition. Once the Tar Heels played under control on the offensive side of the ball, those fast-break opportunities evaporated.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Malik Mack (2) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and forward Jarin Stevenson (15) defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After starting the game with a flawless start, Lewis would connect on 4-of-12 shot attempts the rest of the night. Lewis' production was much better when assessing his running mate , who is the Hoyas' second-leading scorer.

Mack had his worst game of the season , shooting 3-of-17 from the field, including 1-of-7 from three-point range. The 6-foot-2, 174-pound guard was swarmed by the Tar Heels' intense defense. North Carolina's ability to switch on screens with Derek Dixon and Luka Bogavac overmatched Mack and Georgetown's offense.

Williams was a Non-Factor

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts with forward Jarin Stevenson (15) after the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Williams entered Sunday's contest averaging 12.8 points, while shooting 50 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from three-point range. It is safe to say that the sophomore forward did not meet those standards against the Tar Heels on Sunday.

The six-foot-seven, 227-pound forward had more fouls than points on Sunday. Williams scored two points while committing four fouls. In fact, he did not record a point until there were five minutes left in the game.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In Williams' defense, he never had a chance of gaining his rhythm in this game, as he dealt with foul trouble throughout the game. The combination of Henri Veesaar, Caleb Wilson, and Jarin Stevenson was too much for Williams to handle.

