Georgetown Players UNC Must Keep Tabs On

Although the Georgetown Hoyas are not the most prolific scoring offense in the country, they do possess several players who can create issues for the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sunday. Georgetown is led by an electrifying backcourt tandem that consists of two transfer guards who have transformed their games to the next level in their new program.

Fortunately for the Tar Heels, their defense is flexible and possesses the ability to switch on multiple on-guard screens. Head coach Hubert Davis pointed this out during his postgame press conference on Tuesday.

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"But the way we play defense—switching on and off the ball, and our size and length—I thought was a factor," Davis said. "When you have Jarin [Stevenson] at 6-10 at the three, Caleb [Wilson] at 6-11, Henri [Veesaar] at 7-feet, and positional size at guards with Luka [Bogavac] at 6-6, 6-7 and Derek [Dixon] at 6 -5, against a jump shooting team, size really matters. I thought we did a good job contesting those shots."

That will be an important factor in North Carolina's success on defense. With that being said, here are a few players Davis will make sure to game plan for on Sunday.

KJ Lewis

Nov 28, 2025; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Kj Lewis (5) is guarded by Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Marcus Allen (4) in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The former Arizona guard has elevated his play since arriving at Georgetown this season, averaging 16.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists through eight games in 2025. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound guard is not efficient, shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three-point range.

However, he feels he is averaging 12 shot attempts per game, which will inflate his scoring output. In addition, he forces his way to the free-throw line, which also elevates his numbers.

Nevertheless, the junior guard is the clear focal point of Georgetown's offense, so the Tar Heels will have to do their best to minimize his production.

Malik Mack

Nov 28, 2025; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Malik Mack (2) controls the ball against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The former Harvard guard is in his second season with Georgetown, and his production has leaped in 2025. The 6-foot-2, 174-pound guard is averaging 16.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists, which are all improvements from 2024.

He is not efficient from the field, but he is shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the arc, which raises his ceiling and the Hoyas' offensive potential.

Caleb Williams

Nov 28, 2025; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) drives to the basket past Georgetown Hoyas forward Caleb Williams (4) in the second half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-7, 227-pound forward is the most efficient scorer on the team, shooting 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc. Although he averages 12.8 points - which is nearly four points less than the two previous players on this list - he is more likely to create consistent issues for North Carolina.

