Keys to the Game for North Carolina vs. Georgetown

Sunday's match-up against the Georgetown Hoyas is another opportunity for the North Carolina Tar Heels to prove that they are worthy of being a top-ranked team in the country.

North Carolina enters this game coming off an impressive, gritty victory over the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. The team also enters this contest with a 7-1 record, with its only loss coming against the Michigan State Spartans.

Meanwhile, Georgetown boasts a 6-2 record, but its most notable win this season is against the Clemson Tigers. There is a strong possibility that the Hoyas are thoroughly exposed in a daunting road matchup against North Carolina.

With that brief preview, here are a couple of keys to the game between two teams looking to build momentum heading into conference play in the near future.

Who Controls the Glass?

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates a basket during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Following the Tar Heels' win on Tuesday, head coach Hubert Davis talked about the importance of rebounding.

"I always say rebounding is the most important factor in the outcome of a game," Davis said. "We got 20 offensive rebounds and outrebounded them by nine. To me, that was the ball game."

"I'm so glad I can hammer this," Davis continued. "One of the things I always tell them is that I'm not a big stats guy, but I will use them to confirm what I already know—and I keep telling them: this is who we are. We have got to get to the offensive glass. We have to get second-chance opportunities."

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) goes up for a rebound during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

This was a major storyline on Tuesday, as the Tar Heels outrebounded the Wildcats 37-28. North Carolina has a tremendous opportunity to replicate that dominance against the Hoyas, who are one of the worst rebounding teams in the country.

Georgetown ranks 189th in the nation in total rebounds, with an average of 33.5 per game. In addition, no one on the Hoyas roster averages more than six rebounds per game. If North Carolina can control the glass, there is a chance this game turns into a blowout.

Minimize KJ Lewis

Nov 28, 2025; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Kj Lewis (5) is guarded by Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Marcus Allen (4) in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While the Tar Heels pawned off Henri Veesaar from Arizona, Georgetown landed Lewis, who spent the last two years in Arizona.

The junior guard is averaging career highs in points (16.6 per game), rebounds (6.0 per game), and assists (3.1 per game). Lewis leads the Hoyas in points and rebounds and is second on the team in assists.

It goes without saying that Lewis is Georgetown's most proficient scorer and distributor. If North Carolina is able to limit his production and effectiveness, the Tar Heels will win this game.

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis watches the action across the court during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

