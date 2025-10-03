Everything You Need Before UNC vs. Clemson Kicks Off
The UNC football team and Bill Belichick will be taking on the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, October 4, at noon. The Tar Heels have a record of 2-2, and the Tigers sit at 1-3. Both schools will get underway following the big Chapel Thrill Game Day concert by popular artist, Ludacris. North Carolina has yet to show it can compete with Power 4 teams, despite having Belichick as its head coach — the hire has not made any drastic changes, for now at least. However, a win for UNC adds one more column to its win total and helps it feel good about itself.
Clemson has lost to the likes of LSU, Georgia Tech, and, in its last outing, Syracuse. The Tigers were labeled as the program to finish No. 1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, but have been unable to show any signs of such a team. Quarterback Cade Klubnik, the ACC Preseason Player of the Year, has thrown for 996 yards on 89/148 passing attempts with six touchdowns and four interceptions — his longest throw being 73 yards so far. And has been taken down in the backfield four times.
As a junior, Klubnik finished the 2024 season throwing 3,639 yards on 308/486 passing attempts — notching 36 passing touchdowns and just six interceptions — outstanding nonetheless. By the end of the year, he was sacked 23 times and finished with a rating of 148.2.
North Carolina Needs to Show Up
If UNC does not show up on both offense and defense, then Clemson will have a surefire path toward victory Saturday afternoon. Quarterback Gio Lopez has been listed as questionable heading into the game, but the idea of having backup Max Johnson, an experienced collegiate signal caller, has made the decision for Belichick and staff a toss-up. Johnson's play in his two appearances has looked the part, and North Carolina's offense played better when he was out on the field.
Every loss is pushing Tar Heel fans further and further away, and it does not look good at all. But perhaps a win over a talented Clemson squad can right the ship and keep things floating, when at times it has been deep in the water. The idea of North Carolina being the "33rd NFL team" has not lived up to those expectations and will not until something changes and it can compete against Power 4 schools.
