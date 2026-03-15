Key Recurring Issue for UNC Major Problem for March

Thursday night marked the eighth time this season against ACC opposition that the North Carolina Tar Heels faced a double-digit deficit. In total, the Tar Heels have found themselves down by at least 10 points 11 times this season, which is an alarming rate heading into the NCAA tournament.

That means North Carolina has dealt with a double-digit deficit in 34.8 percent of its games this season, which is absurd for a team of this caliber, with the amount of talent and financial resources infused in the roster.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Following the disappointing loss to the Clemson Tigers in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament , players and head coach Hubert Davis elaborated on what led to North Carolina falling behind by an insurmountable margin.

Henri Veesaar Felt the Tar Heels' Lacked Urgency

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

“I feel like we kind of had it from the jump, and then they just kind of went on some runs,” Veesaar said. “We just have to make sure we don’t make multiple mistakes in a row; we can have one, but we can’t have three in a row because that’s how people go on runs and we dig ourselves in too big of a hole to come back from.”

Davis Points to Clemson's Physicality As Major Factor

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis points to his team during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“The inability to respond to physicality,” Davis explains. “I felt like it was the same thing Saturday of last week, and for most of the game tonight."

“Clemson has always been physical defensively, and one of the things I always say is you never let a defense dictate and decide how efficient you are on the offensive end," Davis continued. "And I felt like their physicality took us out of our offense, took us off of our cuts, our screens, our moves, and didn’t really respond to that until the latter part of the second half.”

Derek Dixon Discusses Mindset Moving Forward

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) brings the ball up court against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

“We have to come out of the gate with that fight, we can’t waver,” Dixon said. “We can’t start slow - all those types of things - which we’ve been struggling with all year. But you know, now it’s win-or-go-home, we have to bring it. Emotional locker room [after the game], a lot of good things were said that I think we can take forward, like I said, it’s win-or-go-home, tomorrow’s not promised.”