UNC Faces Huge Test Against Clemson’s Defensive Front
North Carolina has failed to find any success against high-quality opponents through four games this season. Big 12 schools have been the kryptonite so far in the Bill Belichick era, as the TCU Horned Frogs and UCF Knights did not make things easy for UNC during each contest.
Quarterback Gio Lopez, a South Alabama transfer, has not had the best four-game start to his UNC career — exiting two out of the four contests due to injury, leading to backup quarterback Max Johnson to relieve his duties.
Lopez has thrown a total of 430 passing yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions with a quarterback rating of 16.3. Statistically, Madison, Alabama native has thrown two touchdowns in the first quarter, zero in the second, one in the third and then zero as well in the fourth. However, on the flip side, he has been sack for three times in the first quarter. The 6-foot and 203-pounder has completed 42 of his 67 pass attempts (62.7 percent).
Johnson, in his two appearances thus far (TCU and UCF), has recorded 170 passing yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions, with an 82.4 quarterback rating. The Athens, Georgia native has been able to make the most of his small moments of playing, making big plays, such as hitting his brother, tight end Jake Johnson, in the season opener, since injuring his leg. And then another passing touchdown against the Knights, landing in the hands of wide receiver Kobe Paysour.
All things considered, how does Clemson's defense stack up through its four games? Who should Belichick and staff be wary of heading into Saturday?
Clemson's Defense During the 2025 Season Through Four Outings
There are five players on the defensive side of the ball that have double-digit figure tackle counts: linebacker Wade Woodaz (22), defensive back Ronan Hanafin (22), linebacker Sammy Brown (18), Avieon Terrell (14) and Ricardo Jones (12). North Carolina should be keen about the position of these players out on the gridiron, as the Tar Heels have struggled against talented defensives (and even struggled scoring against the Charlotte 49ers).
Head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers may have a 1-3 start, by they are still Clemson at the end of the day — that has not changed one bit. This matchup will contain two schools that have yet to meet offseason expectations and October 4 will be a perfect opportunity for each respective team to feel good about themselves.
At least for the moment.
