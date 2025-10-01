All Tar Heels

UNC Faces Huge Test Against Clemson’s Defensive Front

The Tar Heels will be facing a tough defensive line on Saturday when they take on the Clemson Tigers.

Jeremiah Artacho

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson (14) looks to pass in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
North Carolina has failed to find any success against high-quality opponents through four games this season. Big 12 schools have been the kryptonite so far in the Bill Belichick era, as the TCU Horned Frogs and UCF Knights did not make things easy for UNC during each contest.

Quarterback Gio Lopez, a South Alabama transfer, has not had the best four-game start to his UNC career — exiting two out of the four contests due to injury, leading to backup quarterback Max Johnson to relieve his duties.

Lopez has thrown a total of 430 passing yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions with a quarterback rating of 16.3. Statistically, Madison, Alabama native has thrown two touchdowns in the first quarter, zero in the second, one in the third and then zero as well in the fourth. However, on the flip side, he has been sack for three times in the first quarter. The 6-foot and 203-pounder has completed 42 of his 67 pass attempts (62.7 percent).

Gio Lope
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) looks to pass in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Johnson, in his two appearances thus far (TCU and UCF), has recorded 170 passing yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions, with an 82.4 quarterback rating. The Athens, Georgia native has been able to make the most of his small moments of playing, making big plays, such as hitting his brother, tight end Jake Johnson, in the season opener, since injuring his leg. And then another passing touchdown against the Knights, landing in the hands of wide receiver Kobe Paysour.

All things considered, how does Clemson's defense stack up through its four games? Who should Belichick and staff be wary of heading into Saturday?

Bill Belichick
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick greets Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Clemson's Defense During the 2025 Season Through Four Outings

There are five players on the defensive side of the ball that have double-digit figure tackle counts: linebacker Wade Woodaz (22), defensive back Ronan Hanafin (22), linebacker Sammy Brown (18), Avieon Terrell (14) and Ricardo Jones (12). North Carolina should be keen about the position of these players out on the gridiron, as the Tar Heels have struggled against talented defensives (and even struggled scoring against the Charlotte 49ers).

Dabo Swinney
Sep 20, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney runs down the hill before in Memorial Stadium before the game against the Syracuse Orange. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers may have a 1-3 start, by they are still Clemson at the end of the day — that has not changed one bit. This matchup will contain two schools that have yet to meet offseason expectations and October 4 will be a perfect opportunity for each respective team to feel good about themselves.

At least for the moment.

