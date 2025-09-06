EXCLUSIVE: North Carolina Commit Mason Wilhelm Talks Commitment Updates
The North Carolina Tar Heels have done a great job at many different positions, including the interior offensive line as they have been able to land multiple different prospects, including one of the more intriguing prospects in the position group with Mason Wilhelm, who is one of the better commits in the class at this time for the North Carolina Tar Heels, despite them having an excessive amount of commits at this time with 37 commitments in the class.
Wilhelm recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for an interview to discuss his current recruiting standpoint as well as any talks with other programs at this time, as he is entering a very crucial point in his commitment, as it is just months away before he signs with the Tar Heels.
"Nothing has changed with my commitment. Super happy to be committed to North Carolina," the North Carolina Tar Heels commit stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his current commitment standpoint.
The talented commit would then jump into a conversation about who he has been able to communicate with on the staff.
"Corey Gaynor, the assistant office of line coach, touches base with me from time to time, also Lance Thompson in the recruiting department messaged me every week. I get a text every couple of weeks from either Coach Belichick or Mr. Lombardi. Their messages are to wish me well, to see how I’m doing, as well as to make sure that I’m tuned in to all the exciting things going on in North Carolina."
The talented commit is hopeful to get up to campus to visit with this program yet again. He provided more info.
"I absolutely have a plan to visit North Carolina during the football season for a game. There were a few weeks that would work for my schedule based on my high school football schedule. I will just have to wait until the kickoff time is revealed to determine which game I’ll go to."
Is the recruit getting recruited by many different schools, or is he not being contacted by other programs at this time?
"There are definitely some schools that got to know me very well through the recruiting process that still stay in contact. They are not aggressively trying to get me to flip."
Will the North Carolina Tar Heels commit visit any other programs at this time?
"As I said above, I am happily committed to North Carolina. I have zero intentions of visiting of any other places."
