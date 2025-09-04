North Carolina Flips JB Shabazz From Tennessee Football
The North Carolina Tar Heels have continued to do their job when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class, as they have landed multiple different prospects in the class that were worthwhile when it comes to taking as they have had the opportunity to do their job at a very high level after recruiting multiple different people who would be considered as top targets for different schools.
Before Thursday, they had landed 36 commitments, which is among the best in the class, as they have been able to take multiple different blue-chip prospects, which is extremely impressive for a guy like Bill Belichick, who has an NFL background.
I'm not a college background as he had to come in and instead of drafting players, he's having a recruit players and he has had his way in the 2026 class being able to lamb multiple different prospects as well as multiple different prospects in this class which is exactly what they did on Thursday to add to their total as I now have 37 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class following them flipping another player from the SEC.
They had the opportunity to flip another player who was already committed to the Tennessee Volunteers, as this is the second player that they were able to flip from the Tennessee Volunteers, as they flipped JB Shabazz, who is an in-state prospect from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, who is an offensive tackle that measures in at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds.
Shabazz is an electric offensive lineman and is now the 7th-best commit in the 2026 class (according to Rivals), and the 20th-best commit (according to 247Sports). He is someone who originally committed to the Vols over the South Carolina Gamecocks, which was a huge win for the Tennessee Volunters, but the Tar Heels ultimately got it done.
Shabazz joins former Tennessee Volunteers Carson Sneed who flipped his commitment away from the Tennessee Volunteers not too long ago as he joined his brother date and Sneed, who recently transferred away from the Tennessee Volunteers to join the North Carolina Tar Heels and their class which has been a ongoing trend as Tennessee originally was beating out North Carolina for multiple different prospects, but as of recent multiple prospects has flipped away from Tennessee to the Tar Heels and Belichick's staff
