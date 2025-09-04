North Carolina Flips JB Shabazz From Tennessee Football

BREAKING: Four-Star OT JB Shabazz has Flipped his Commitment from Tennessee to North Carolina, his agent tells me for @rivals



The 6’7 315 OT from Winston Salem, NC had been Committed to the Vols since July



Ranked as the No. 9 OT in ‘26 (per Rivals) https://t.co/TZoqRLbJDt pic.twitter.com/laBmkXe2Lq