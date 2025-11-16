Field Goals Not Enough for UNC, Fall to Wake Forest
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UNC (4-6, 2-4) and head coach Bill Belichick made the road trip to take on Wake Forest (7-3, 4-3) inside Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. And for the Tar Heels, they were unable to ride back to Chapel Hill one win closer to becoming bowl eligible — losing to the Demon Deacons, 28-12. Rece Verhoff's four field goals were not enough to win.
1st Quarter
The opening drive ended in a score for Wake Forest on 2nd-and-10. UNC's Gavin Gibson forced a fumble, and the ball skipped away from the large pile of players on the ground — ending up in the hands of Carlos Hernandez. Hernandez scooped the football and ran it back for a 50-yard touchdown with 13:11 left on the game clock.
North Carolina was unable to find any score to go its way during the first 15 minutes of play — going into the second quarter down, 7-0.
2nd Quarter
Wake Forest's running back Demond Claiborne found the end zone after a 12-yard rush with 1:47 left — a 13-play, 79-yard, and 5:40 drive is what it took the Demon Deacons to add cushion to their score. It all seemed one-sided throughout the matchup, all in favor of the home team.
However, North Carolina found some life right before halftime as the offense worked its way up the gridiron and ended up in position for a 57-yard field goal attempt by Rece Verhoff — one that just barely traveled over the post — for three more points to UNC's total. That was Verhoff's second field goal of the day, as he made a 40-yard attempt with 12:54 in the second.
Just like that, UNC entered the halftime break, 14-6.
Halftime Stats
UNC
- 131 total yards
- 37 rushing yards
- 15 rushing attempts
- 44 yards gained
- 94 passing yards
Wake Forest
- 198 total yards
- 125 rushing yards
- 17 rushing attempts
- 127 yards gained
- 73 passing yards
3rd Quarter
Another sequence by North Carolina's offense led to the efforts of Verhoff once more for a third field goal to make it 14-9. However, not even five minutes later, Wake Forest responded with a 70-yard passing touchdown from quarterback Robby Ashford to Hernandez to extend its lead to 12 points, 21-9, with 5:54 remaining.
The field goals can only do so much for Belichick's squad.
4th Quarter
The Tar Heels were able to up their number on the scoreboard through Verhoff again — his fourth successful field goal attempt — single-handedly keeping North Carolina in the contest, despite the offense having a hard time. Then, after about nine minutes of game time, Wake Forest found some momentum, courtesy of Claiborne's legs.
Head coach Jake Dickert chose to go for it on fourth-and-two, and that decision turned out nicely — a QB keeper by Ashford toward the right side of the end zone raised the score to 28-12.
North Carolina will face Duke in Chapel Hill on Saturday, Nov 22. The kickoff time is to be determined.
