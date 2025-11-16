All Tar Heels

Field Goals Not Enough for UNC, Fall to Wake Forest

The efforts of Rece Verhoff could only do so much for Bill Belichick and North Carolina.

Jeremiah Artacho

Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels place kicker Rece Verhoff (90) warms up before the game against the UCF Knights at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UNC (4-6, 2-4) and head coach Bill Belichick made the road trip to take on Wake Forest (7-3, 4-3) inside Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. And for the Tar Heels, they were unable to ride back to Chapel Hill one win closer to becoming bowl eligible — losing to the Demon Deacons, 28-12. Rece Verhoff's four field goals were not enough to win.

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) breaks a tackle as Stanford Cardinal linebacker Matt Rose (35) defends in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

1st Quarter

The opening drive ended in a score for Wake Forest on 2nd-and-10. UNC's Gavin Gibson forced a fumble, and the ball skipped away from the large pile of players on the ground — ending up in the hands of Carlos Hernandez. Hernandez scooped the football and ran it back for a 50-yard touchdown with 13:11 left on the game clock.

North Carolina was unable to find any score to go its way during the first 15 minutes of play — going into the second quarter down, 7-0.

Nov 8, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

2nd Quarter

Wake Forest's running back Demond Claiborne found the end zone after a 12-yard rush with 1:47 left — a 13-play, 79-yard, and 5:40 drive is what it took the Demon Deacons to add cushion to their score. It all seemed one-sided throughout the matchup, all in favor of the home team.

However, North Carolina found some life right before halftime as the offense worked its way up the gridiron and ended up in position for a 57-yard field goal attempt by Rece Verhoff — one that just barely traveled over the post — for three more points to UNC's total. That was Verhoff's second field goal of the day, as he made a 40-yard attempt with 12:54 in the second.

North Carolina running on the field before its game vs. Stanford; Nov. 8, 2025 / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Just like that, UNC entered the halftime break, 14-6.

Halftime Stats

UNC

  • 131 total yards
  • 37 rushing yards
  • 15 rushing attempts
  • 44 yards gained
  • 94 passing yards
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes a catch in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wake Forest

  • 198 total yards
  • 125 rushing yards
  • 17 rushing attempts
  • 127 yards gained
  • 73 passing yards
Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) celebrates on the sideline after a long touchdown run in the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

3rd Quarter

Another sequence by North Carolina's offense led to the efforts of Verhoff once more for a third field goal to make it 14-9. However, not even five minutes later, Wake Forest responded with a 70-yard passing touchdown from quarterback Robby Ashford to Hernandez to extend its lead to 12 points, 21-9, with 5:54 remaining.

The field goals can only do so much for Belichick's squad.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

4th Quarter

The Tar Heels were able to up their number on the scoreboard through Verhoff again — his fourth successful field goal attempt — single-handedly keeping North Carolina in the contest, despite the offense having a hard time. Then, after about nine minutes of game time, Wake Forest found some momentum, courtesy of Claiborne's legs.

Head coach Jake Dickert chose to go for it on fourth-and-two, and that decision turned out nicely — a QB keeper by Ashford toward the right side of the end zone raised the score to 28-12.

North Carolina will face Duke in Chapel Hill on Saturday, Nov 22. The kickoff time is to be determined.

