Five-Star Forward Talks UNC Basketball, Decision Timeline
As one would expect, UNC basketball isn't alone in prioritizing Caleb Wilson. After all, the Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star forward ranks No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and boasts arguably the best inside-out attack in the class.
This week, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound Wilson told On3 that UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff are one of six suitors most active in his recruitment.
One of the others he mentioned is the Tar Heels' archrival eight miles down Tobacco Road in Duke. But he hasn't checked out the Blue Devils in person, not to mention that he watched them lose to the Tar Heels in the Smith Center back in early February during his official visit in Chapel Hill.
"I talk to Coach Hubert every once or twice a month," he said. "I talk to [assistant coach Sean May] sometimes. It's always really positive. I really like their culture. It's a blueblood, and I just like the conversations we have."
Along with the Tar Heels and Duke, the other four programs pursuing Wilson the hardest at this juncture are Auburn, Baylor, Georgia Tech, and of course, Arkansas, now that John Calipari has relocated his recruiting prowess from Kentucky to the Razorbacks.
No 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions exist for the battle. That makes sense given the 17-year-old phenom's patient approach to choosing his college destination.
"Probably next fall or next spring," Caleb Wilson noted to On3 about his decision timeline. "With all these coaching changes, I'm not rushing anything."
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.