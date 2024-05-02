Prime UNC Target Says Duke Basketball Continues Pushing Hard
The Duke basketball staff has never looked like a frontrunner in the Caleb Wilson sweepstakes. Nevertheless, it sounds like the Blue Devils haven't given up hope.
In his recent chat with On3, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward, a Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) junior who ranks No. 4 overall on the 247Sport 2025 Composite and has held a Duke basketball offer since July, mentioned the Blue Devils among those recruiting him the hardest. Others in hot pursuit are Arkansas, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Baylor, Auburn, and UNC.
Speaking of UNC, the Tar Heels hosted Wilson for an official visit in early February. His stay in Chapel Hill included his attendance at UNC's home win over archrival Duke in the Smith Center, and he posted the following video of his participation in Carolina's locker room celebration afterward:
And there's no doubt UNC continues to be a serious contender for the explosive prep's services. Wilson suggested as much by pointing out to On3 the consistent conversations he has with Hubert Davis and Tar Heel assistant Sean May.
Even so, and despite the fact that Jon Scheyer and his gang have yet to host him in Durham, Wilson has expressed a desire to check out the Blue Devils and noted his respect for Duke's ability to produce NBA talents at his position. Plus, he explained that he's in no hurry to pick a winner, potentially waiting as far out as next spring to announce his decision.
"It's just a rich basketball culture," Wilson, one of eight on Scheyer's 2025 wishlist, said about Duke. "They've definitely had great power forwards and small forwards. That's what I want to be in the NBA, a small forward or power forward.
"I definitely look at them and see that transition. I like it."
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.