UNC Football Tacks On Another 2025 Recruiting Prize
Despite having just two composite four-star commits in their 2025 class, the UNC football recruiters still found their upcoming haul sitting among some of the top-ranked collections in the country. By adding another four-star this week, that ranking just shot up a little higher.
Cooper (Ky.) defensive lineman Austin Alexander announced his verbal commitment to the Tar Heels. Again, he becomes the third four-star recruit to pledge to UNC head coach Mack Brown and his crew.
The 6-foot-3, 243-pound edge rusher, who ranks No. 381 overall, No. 42 at his position, and No. 3 among Kentucky players on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, made the announcement alongside his family in his high school gym on Friday:
He chose the Tar Heels over several other top suitors, including Kentucky, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. Alexander’s list of offers also included a litany of other ACC schools in Georgia Tech, Louisville, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and rival Duke.
He joins a list of eight other juniors who have committed to playing for UNC in 2025.
That group features the other four-stars in East Forsyth (N.C.) quarterback Bryce Baker and Gainesville (Ga.) offensive lineman Alex Payne. The remaining six are three-star prospects: Jones County (Ga.) safety Javion Butts, Rabun Gap (Ga.) tight end Marshall Pritchett, McDonogh (Md.) edge Kamden Laudenslager, Cary (N.C.) offensive lineman Trey Blue, Hershey (Ill.) tight end Logan Farrell, and Mill Creek (Ga.) defensive lineman Devin Ancrum.
UNC football's 2025 recruiting haul currently ranks No. 17 in the country, according to 247Sports.
