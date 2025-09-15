All Tar Heels

Good JuJu Emerges: Breakout Performance by Freshman RB Powers UNC

Demon June's breakout performance lifts the Tar Heels over Richmond, bringing out the grift UNC has been searching for this season.

Sienna Ayes

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (35) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Freshman Demon "Juju" June gave North Carolina fans more than just highlight plays Saturday — he offered a glimpse of what he could mean to the team in the Tar Heels’ 41-6 win over Richmond.

In a game that tilted consistently towards the Tar Heels' favor on the scoreboard, June never remained complacent for a minute. He dominated the field until the final whistle blew, always hungry for more.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (35) celebrates with quarterback Gio Lopez (7) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

From his opening drive, it was clear that he was playing for more than just the scoreboard. He attacked the field with relentless energy, hustling with the same grit you'd expect in a neck and neck game, even as Carolina controlled the Spiders from start to finish.

A New Era Under Belichick

The beginning of the Bill Belichick era in Chapel Hill had been rocky, to say the least- the absolute beating from TCU put it lightly. Something was missing, though it wasn't immediately clear what that was.

  • On Saturday, June's fierce play and commanding presence answered: grit and the will to outperform.

Though only a freshman, June stepped into a leadership role, embodying what it means to fight for four full quarters in Carolina blue. If he continues to bring that intensity, he could set the standard for his teammates- never resting, never stopping, never being complacent.

Hometown Dream Realized

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

June's story is unique in its own right. Growing up in North Carolina, the UNC football program wasn't just a team- it was part of his community. Before he ever put on a helmet and pads for the Tar Heels, he was cheering them on with a dream of his own.

He originally committed to UNC under Mack Brown, and the coaching transition to Belichick didn't shake his decision.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
  • "You know, being a North Carolina kid, you just always wanted to play for this," June said when asked about the change. "So when Bill (Belichick) came, it kind of felt like another obstacle to go through. But you stay down, stay consistent, trust the process and trust the man above with whatever he wants to happen for you — and you go with that.”

Making History

Wearing Carolina blue was just the beginning. On Saturday, June delivered a historic performance, rushing for 148 yards - the most by a Tar Heel freshman since Michael Carter ran for 157 in 2017.

Oct 24, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Michael Carter (8) with the ball in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

That firepower, June says, comes from within. He prides himself on being his own motivator, setting goals and holding himself accountable to put in the work every single day.

  • "Staying consistently, coming in every day and wanting to get better," June said. "You're with a bunch of guys every day, you see other guys getting better, climbing up on the depth chart, it just makes you even hungrier to showcase what you got."
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (35) with the ball as Richmond Spiders defensive lineman Camden Byrd (6) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Head coach Bill Belichick echoed that sentiment after the game and said that June became the Tar Heels' No.1 option at running back.

  • "He’s earned it. He’s earned it," Belichick said. "You know, nobody gave him anything. I mean, he started at the bottom of the depth chart and just kind of worked his way up. He’s had some opportunities, and he’s done pretty well with them, but he’s made some yards on his own. And that’s a big thing.
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) scores a touchdown as Richmond Spiders defensive back Lee Bruner IV (19) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

June Could Give Tar Heel Nation Some Good "Juju"

The crowd felt it too. June touched the ball, and the anticipation was felt all around the stadium. A buzz of excitement that something was about to happen. And more often than not, Demon "Juju" June didn't disappoint.

Saturday's win over Richmond won't define the Tar Heels' season, but it may prove to be a turning point. For June, it was a statement- not just about his ability to pile up yards, but about his role as a leader and competitor. If this is the level of play he can sustain, North Carolina's ceiling just got a lot higher.

SIENNA AYES

Sienna Ayes is pursuing her passion for journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A curious and talented writer, she combines those qualities with her love for sports, creating a dynamic presence that sets her apart.