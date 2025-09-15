Good JuJu Emerges: Breakout Performance by Freshman RB Powers UNC
Freshman Demon "Juju" June gave North Carolina fans more than just highlight plays Saturday — he offered a glimpse of what he could mean to the team in the Tar Heels’ 41-6 win over Richmond.
In a game that tilted consistently towards the Tar Heels' favor on the scoreboard, June never remained complacent for a minute. He dominated the field until the final whistle blew, always hungry for more.
From his opening drive, it was clear that he was playing for more than just the scoreboard. He attacked the field with relentless energy, hustling with the same grit you'd expect in a neck and neck game, even as Carolina controlled the Spiders from start to finish.
A New Era Under Belichick
The beginning of the Bill Belichick era in Chapel Hill had been rocky, to say the least- the absolute beating from TCU put it lightly. Something was missing, though it wasn't immediately clear what that was.
- On Saturday, June's fierce play and commanding presence answered: grit and the will to outperform.
Though only a freshman, June stepped into a leadership role, embodying what it means to fight for four full quarters in Carolina blue. If he continues to bring that intensity, he could set the standard for his teammates- never resting, never stopping, never being complacent.
Hometown Dream Realized
June's story is unique in its own right. Growing up in North Carolina, the UNC football program wasn't just a team- it was part of his community. Before he ever put on a helmet and pads for the Tar Heels, he was cheering them on with a dream of his own.
He originally committed to UNC under Mack Brown, and the coaching transition to Belichick didn't shake his decision.
- "You know, being a North Carolina kid, you just always wanted to play for this," June said when asked about the change. "So when Bill (Belichick) came, it kind of felt like another obstacle to go through. But you stay down, stay consistent, trust the process and trust the man above with whatever he wants to happen for you — and you go with that.”
Making History
Wearing Carolina blue was just the beginning. On Saturday, June delivered a historic performance, rushing for 148 yards - the most by a Tar Heel freshman since Michael Carter ran for 157 in 2017.
That firepower, June says, comes from within. He prides himself on being his own motivator, setting goals and holding himself accountable to put in the work every single day.
- "Staying consistently, coming in every day and wanting to get better," June said. "You're with a bunch of guys every day, you see other guys getting better, climbing up on the depth chart, it just makes you even hungrier to showcase what you got."
Head coach Bill Belichick echoed that sentiment after the game and said that June became the Tar Heels' No.1 option at running back.
- "He’s earned it. He’s earned it," Belichick said. "You know, nobody gave him anything. I mean, he started at the bottom of the depth chart and just kind of worked his way up. He’s had some opportunities, and he’s done pretty well with them, but he’s made some yards on his own. And that’s a big thing.
June Could Give Tar Heel Nation Some Good "Juju"
The crowd felt it too. June touched the ball, and the anticipation was felt all around the stadium. A buzz of excitement that something was about to happen. And more often than not, Demon "Juju" June didn't disappoint.
Saturday's win over Richmond won't define the Tar Heels' season, but it may prove to be a turning point. For June, it was a statement- not just about his ability to pile up yards, but about his role as a leader and competitor. If this is the level of play he can sustain, North Carolina's ceiling just got a lot higher.