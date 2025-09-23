How UNC’s Defense Has Evolved This Season
When Bill Belichick took over at North Carolina, much of the focus centered on whether his defensive pedigree would translate to the college game. Four games into the 2025 season, the results show a mix of progress and vulnerabilities.
The defense has shown sharper tackling fundamentals and noticeable resilience, signs that Belichick’s influence is taking hold. Still, those gains are hindered by crucial coverage breakdowns, inconsistent third-down stops, and an ongoing tendency to allow explosive plays that shift momentum against dominant opponents. Following the UCF defeat, UNC must take this bye week to reevaluate and analyze its areas of improvement.
What’s Working
The Tar Heels’ most reliable strength has been their red-zone defense. Through the first three weeks, UNC ranked No. 4 nationally in red-zone efficiency allowed, forcing opponents to settle for field goals or leaving empty-handed on nearly half of their runs inside the 20. That approach has kept games somewhat manageable, even when yardage totals increase.
Third-down defense has also improved since the opening loss to TCU. Against the Horned Frogs, UNC allowed conversions on 58.3% of third downs, but that number dropped to 43.7% vs. Charlotte and 38.4% vs. Richmond.
Most promising is how the defense has responded after the rough opener. In back-to-back wins over Charlotte and Richmond, UNC allowed a combined nine points and no touchdowns. The Richmond game showcased improved tackling and runs, holding the Spiders to just two field goals despite 48 rushing attempts.
Where They Struggle
The TCU game highlighted the defense’s biggest concern–huge plays. The Horned Frogs piled up 542 total yards at 7.5 yards per play, exposing weaknesses in both the secondary and the inside line. While UNC has since tightened coverage, explosive passes remain a concern, especially against strong offenses.
Nationally, the Tar Heels sit around 70th in total defense and against the run, and around 64th against the pass. That profile suggests progress, but not yet dominance. Depth also remains a question. The starting linebackers and edge rushers have been solid, but the interior defensive line rotation is unproven.
The Road Ahead
UNC faces its toughest stretch with ACC play ahead. To stay competitive, Belichick’s defense must sustain its red-zone grit, improve third-down consistency, and clamp down on explosive plays. The early signs point to the team learning quickly, but the real test will come against offenses capable of pulling through four full quarters.
At this point, UNC’s defense is no longer a liability. The next challenge is whether it can grow into something that can pull the program out of its rut.
