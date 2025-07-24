EXCLUSIVE: Bill Belichick QB Recruiting Target Kaden Craft Talks Tar Heels
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been active in the recruiting scene as of recently, with many different thing starting to stand out in the recruiting trail, like their recruiting process when it comes to players in future classes. One of the classes they have been recruiting is the class of 2028, as they are trying to get a head start on that class, even though they can't contact players virtually until next year.
One of the players they have been targeting is Kaden Craft from Lake Norman in the state of North Carolina. Craft is one of the better players in the nation, and has plenty of potential to be a Saturday starter. He recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI to detail the latest in his recruitment.
"I think it’s gonna be interesting to see how the North Carolina program turns out, and I think it's in the best hands with the Coaches Bill Belichick has brought in. I can’t wait to see where the program is headed," the talented prospect stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his recruitment thoughts surrounding North Carolina.
He detailed which coaches he is looking forward to speaking to the most in his recruitment at this time, considering he is a class of 2028 recruit, which means he can't speak to coaches unless he is on campus for a visit.
"I can’t wait to hear from Coach Kitchens and all the coaches that spent time with me in the spring, but I would love to hear back from Coach O’Brien from Penn State and Coach Sloan for LSU."
He has yet to set a visit date fir the North Carolina Tar Heels, but he isn't against visiting the program.
"I currently do not have any visit dates set, but I plan to visit North Carolina this fall with a couple more to follow. Not sure who that will be yet."
The talented prospect detailed what is new to his recruitment at this time.
"Most recent offer that I picked up at camp season are Florida State and NC State."
The talented prospect detailed what is next for him in his recruitment, along with what he is looking for with his next step.
"The next step in my recruitment is finding the favorite schools that I visited, and kind of going from there. I also want to visit a few more places so I can get a feel for some of these schools."
