North Carolina's 2028 QB Recruiting Board
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been one of the better programs in the nation when it comes to recruiting future classes away from the class of 2026, which is the class that everyone is focusing on right now.
They have landed a large majority of their commits in the 2026 class as they currently sit at 33 hard commits in the class. They don’t have many more targets left that are uncommitted, as they are mainly focusing on future classes at this time. While the class of 2027 is up next, that hasn’t stopped the Tar Heels and Coach Bill Belichick from recruiting the class of 2028.
One of the first positions that they have started to target is the quarterback position, as they have already offered many different prospects in the 2028 class. The quarterback position is arguably the most important position, as most teams will only land one quarterback per class instead of landing multiple. This is not a flexible position, as many schools have to circle one prospect on their board. As of right now, according to 247Sports, the Tar Heels have only offered four players in the class at the quarterback position, but that is still higher than a large majority of teams who have already started recruiting the 2028 recruiting class.
Here are the players that they have offered already.
Graham Simpson
Simpson is the brother of the starting quarterback at the University of Alabama. His brother being Ty Simpson, which makes him a very intriguing prospect, as this is something that not only the Tar Heels but a large majority of the nation will target players who are related to other D1 players.
Kaden Craft
A big objective for the Tar Heels has to be able to keep the best players inside the state of North Carolina home. Craft is one of the best, if not the best, quarterbacks in the 2028 class that resides inside the state of North Carolina.
Wonderful Monds IV
The Tar Heels aren't afraid to dip into the state of Florida as they look to land many of the best players inside that state. Florida isn't too far from the state of North Carolina, so this will be somewhere that the Tar Heels will look to attack.
Knox Annis
Another prospect from inside the state of Florida. By no means, would anyone be shocked if the Tar Heels looked to pursue one of the best players in the country, as he remains to be a top priority, just like the remainder of the guys in this class at the quarterback position that the Tar Heels have already offered.
