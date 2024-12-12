Bill Belichick Set to Call Highest-Ranked UNC Football Recruit
New UNC football head coach and former six-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick is hitting the ground running in Chapel Hill. In addition to his introductory press conference on Thursday, the ongoing construction of his staff for next season, and efforts in the transfer portal, the 72-year-old legend is focused on reversing the Tar Heels' woes in the recruiting arena that stem from the program's firing of Mack Brown a few weeks ago.
On Thursday night, Belichick will chat with the highest-ranked 2025 UNC commit in East Forsyth High School (N.C.) senior Bryce Baker, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound quarterback told ESPN's Eli Lederman.
Baker ranks No. 80 overall, No. 3 in North Carolina, and No. 8 among the nation's signal-callers on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
He announced his commitment to the Tar Heels back in June 2023 but is one of the two current UNC pledges who did not ink financial agreements during last week's early signing period. Meanwhile, Penn State and LSU are both making strong pushes to potentially flip Baker.
As things stand, the 2025 UNC football recruiting haul, including only seven early signees, checks in at No. 90 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 17 out of 17 ACC schools.
The Tar Heels' group of early signees does not include a single composite four-star prospect.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.