All Tar Heels

Bill Belichick Set to Call Highest-Ranked UNC Football Recruit

The UNC football program needs a serious boost on the 2025 recruiting trail and cannot afford for Bryce Baker to flip his pledge.

Matt Giles

UNC football
UNC football / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

New UNC football head coach and former six-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick is hitting the ground running in Chapel Hill. In addition to his introductory press conference on Thursday, the ongoing construction of his staff for next season, and efforts in the transfer portal, the 72-year-old legend is focused on reversing the Tar Heels' woes in the recruiting arena that stem from the program's firing of Mack Brown a few weeks ago.

ALSO READ: Tar Heel Running Back Signee Demon June Still Chasing Big Career Mark

On Thursday night, Belichick will chat with the highest-ranked 2025 UNC commit in East Forsyth High School (N.C.) senior Bryce Baker, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound quarterback told ESPN's Eli Lederman.

Baker ranks No. 80 overall, No. 3 in North Carolina, and No. 8 among the nation's signal-callers on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.

He announced his commitment to the Tar Heels back in June 2023 but is one of the two current UNC pledges who did not ink financial agreements during last week's early signing period. Meanwhile, Penn State and LSU are both making strong pushes to potentially flip Baker.

As things stand, the 2025 UNC football recruiting haul, including only seven early signees, checks in at No. 90 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 17 out of 17 ACC schools.

The Tar Heels' group of early signees does not include a single composite four-star prospect.

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football