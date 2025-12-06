Davion Gause Announces Transfer Portal Decision

While the North Carolina Tar Heels have gained a surplus of players in the 2026 recruitment class, they have also lost several players in the transfer portal.

Running back Davion Gause was the latest player to enter his name in the transfer portal , ending his two-year tenure in Chapel Hill. The sophomore running back disappointed in 2025. After rushing for 314 yards and four touchdowns as Omarion Hampton's backup in 2024, the sophomore running back only mustered 258 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 61 attempts.

While his receiving work saw an uptick in 2025 - 13 more receptions for 98 more yards - Bill Belichick implemented a running back-by-committee, featuring Gause, Benjamin Hall, and Demon June.

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) hands the ball off to running back Davion Gause (37) in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While Gause and Hall are second- and third-year players, June was a freshman this past season and led the backfield in carries (84), yards (464), and yards per carry (5.5).

With all that being said, here is what Gause's decision to enter the transfer portal means for the Tar Heels next season.

Carries Could Become More Consolidated

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

With Gause playing elsewhere in 2026, the competition for carries has become sparse. The Tar Heels landed three-star running back Crew Davis in the recruitment process, but there is no guarantee he is overly involved in the weekly offensive game plan.

Hall will be a senior, and June will be entering his second year in the program. It is an educated guess, but June should be the starting running back next season, and even if the Tar Heels deploy a similar system with multiple running backs, June was the most effective and efficient runner this past season.

This will most likely be a two-headed monster between June and Hall, but the majority of the work should go towards the soon-to-be sophomore running back.

Learning Curve for Entire Offense

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (35) celebrates with quarterback Gio Lopez (7) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

A quarterback's best friend is a complementary rushing attack from a running back who can also step up in pass protection, which takes time to learn and develop. June showcased a little bit of that during his freshman season, but not enough for you to feel extremely confident in.

This will be even more of a process if incoming quarterback Travis Burgess earns the starting job by the opening week. Young quarterbacks, especially ones playing against improved competition, can struggle early to play on time.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A running back who can take the pressure off the quarterback in the run game while being a contributor in pass protection goes a long way in speeding up the signal caller's comfort level in the pocket.

