UNC Football Signee Demon June Still Chasing Big Career Mark
Jacksonville High School (N.C.) senior Demon June, the lone running back among only seven early signees in the 2025 UNC football recruiting class, is sizzling as an unstoppable ball carrier in playoff action. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound three-star, set to enroll in Chapel Hill and join the Tar Heels next month, helped guarantee himself at least one more prep outing via his latest performance.
And he needs only seven more rushing yards to join the 5,000-yard club for his prolific high school career.
In a North Carolina Class 3A quarterfinal road bout against the Havelock Rams (12-2) on Friday night, the Jacksonville Cardinals (12-1) enjoyed June's high-powered ground attack en route to their 56-28 victory. He racked up 252 yards on only 11 carries, finishing with three touchdowns, including one of the 75-yard variety.
They are now preparing for a semifinal road clash against the unbeaten Seventy-First Falcons (14-0) at 7 p.m. ET Friday.
June, who committed to the Tar Heels in August after checking out the UNC football program on an unofficial visit, has posted a career-high 1,694 rushing yards and 27 scores on the ground as a senior, averaging 10.6 yards per carry and recording six 100-yard efforts.
He currently ranks No. 977 overall, No. 75 among running backs, and No. 24 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
