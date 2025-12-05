Belichick Shares Insight on National Signing Day Process

National Signing Day was a win for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who landed 39 total commits, including 10 four-star recruits and 29 three-star recruits. Overall, North Carolina accumulated the 17th-best recruiting class in 2026, giving the program a foundation to build off of for the next few years.

While speaking with the media during his press conference availability on Wednesday, head coach Bill Belichick went into depth about the recruitment process.

Belichick's Thoughts

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"This is really our first recruiting class," Belichick said. "Last year, [my arrival] was after the signing day, so it was a completely different situation, procedure, and process. So, this was really a very long process."

Belichick is extremely optimistic about this class , and believes it be the building blocks for the future of the football program for the foreseeable future.

"It's a big class, and we're excited about the players that have signed and committed here," Belichick said. "They will be a foundation for our program. They represent, really the values that we stand for, at least the way we feel at this time. That’s why we recruited those players, and it really transcends the entire football team."

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"We signed one quarterback, one running back, but in other positions — receiver, tight end, offensive-defensive line, linebacker, defensive back, a kicker and a punter — it’s a pretty balanced class," Belichick continued.

The 73-year-old head coach understands that persuading these student-athletes to commit to a program for what could be four years is significant and life-changing. Belichick spoke on that during his press conference.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

"We had other follow up conversations with people that were connected to them - coaches, mentors, and family members," Belichick said.

"We continue to work on the relationship process with these players and their parents. A lot of this is about relationships, trust, and families trusting us with their kids and their development of their career. We take that very seriously and want to make sure that we have clear lines of communication and transparency with all the things that are involved on that."

"Today was a day to follow up on many things that have been done over the past," Belichick continued. It has been a period of time, which could be weeks, months, or in some cases, actually, years, that some of these players have been recruited by somebody here in North Carolina. So, when you look at the culmination of today and the months and months of work that was put into this recruitment class by so many people in building their relationships, it's a 365-day-a-year job."

