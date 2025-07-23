EXCLUSIVE: Cooper Newman Talks North Carolina and Recruiting Updates
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been targeted many different prospects in a plethora of different states, including some of the primary states from the south. One of the states that they have been targeting heavily is the state of Tennessee, which has started to produce more and more talented prospects. The Tar Heels have started to recruit multiple different positions inside the state of Tennessee, including the quarterback position.
One of their top recruits inside the state of Tennessee is 2027 quarterback Cooper Newman. Newman is one of the talented prospects from Sevier County High School and recently led his team to a state championship victory. The Tar Heels are one of the primary schools in his recruitment at this time.
The Tennessee high school quarterback and the Tennessee high school star recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. In this interview, he discussed the schools that are standing out so far when it comes to contact as well as how his relationship is with the Tar Heels.
“North Carolina is a school that I have heard from since the contact period started, and I think they stand out to me because of how good the coaching staff truly is,” the talented QB stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his North Carolina Tar Heels recruiting updates.
The talented prospect has had the chance to connect with one of the coaches on the coaching staff. He detailed which coach he was connecting with heavily, as his relationship continues to grow with the program.
“Coach Chris Jones is the recruiting coach that I stay in contact with. We connect through messages and have also been on the phone some as well.”
The talented prospect has already visited the Tar Heels once. This is something that he is open to doing again.
“I was up on a visit this summer and really liked it so getting up on another one will definitely be something that I try and get for sure.”
The Tar Heels 2027 QB target details who he has been speaking to the most in his recruitment.
“I have most recently heard from some schools like Kentucky, Maryland, and Virginia Tech. I have also heard from Georgia Tech and Northwestern heavily.”
He provides his future plans.
“As time goes on I am definitely starting to get more serious to try and figure out where I will end up going.”
