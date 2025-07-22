EXCLUSIVE: Bill Belichick & Tar Heels' Commit Zavion Griffin-Haynes
The North Carolina Tar Heels boast one of the top 2026 recruiting classes, having secured numerous players who are not only exceptional athletes but also outstanding individuals. With great men come thoughtful actions. Two of the players who landed in the class are brothers from Rolesville High School in Rolesville, North Carolina. Those players are Jayden Griffin-Haynes and Zavion Griffin-Haynes. The pair of brothers has many great things going for them, including an event where they are hosting a toy drive.
This is one of the ways they want to give back, as the even will take place before they begin their North Carolina Tar Heels career. This isn't something that you typically set at this age, but the pair of athletes is all about giving back, which makes them great men and people who will fit in well with the North Carolina system.
Zavion recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for an interview. In this interview, he detailed his toy drive that he will be doing with his brother, as well as what type of outcome he wants to see from this event. He also discusses how special it is for him to do this with his brother.
"Giving back to ones who need and supporting who supports you is the purpose of the toy drive," the North Carolina Tar Heels commit stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
The talented prospect doubled-down on his statement, and detailed why this event is special to him. Not only is it special to him, but it is special to his brother Jayden Griffin-Haynes, who is co-hosting the event.
"It’s very special. It gives us an opportunity to give back," the prospect stated.
The Tar Heels commit has been hopeful to do something like this, but hasn't been able to. Now that he is able to, he is extremely grateful and excited.
"I’ve been wanting to for a while, but it fell through. Now I get the opportunity to do and showcase it."
The talented prospect has been one of the better individuals who is committed to the program, not just players. This is what coach Bill Belichick wants in his young athletes. He doesn't have a goal for this even, but instead he has an objective.
"I don’t have a goal just to have fun and put smiles on kids faces."
