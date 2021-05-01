Dyami Brown Selected in Third Round by Washington

North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown became the third Tar Heel selected in the 2021 NFL Draft when he was taken with the No. 19 pick in the third round, No. 82 overall, by the Washington Football Team.

Brown was selected four picks after teammate Chazz Surratt, a linebacker, was taken by the Vikings and a round later than running back Javonte Williams.

"You talk about the home run threat,” NFL insider Jim Mora said. “This guy has put up some amazing numbers. He had 100 catches and averaged over 20 yards a catch. That’s just insane. He had eight touchdown catches over 40 yards, which is another thing that’s crazy.”

“He has the ability to get deep, extend the defense and put pressure on the back end and top end of the defense," Mora continued. "He does a really great job of tracking the ball over his shoulder. You can get open, but if you can’t make that catch over the shoulder, it doesn’t’ matter at all. I like his size, his speed. He has deceptive speed. It kind of builds up. His speed catches corners off guard. All of a sudden they’re in their pedal running with him and he turns it on, and they don’t know they have to go.”

“I think the things that are going to hurt him,” he continued, “I think he has questionable hands. That’s a big deal when you’re a receiver and you’re paid to catch the ball. That’s something you can certainly work on, and I’m sure he does. Sometimes people are natural ball catchers. And sometimes people struggle to make the routine catches. Dyami at times does that.”