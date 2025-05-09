Elite Quarterback Names UNC Football in Final Five
Jackson High School (Ala.) four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth has trimmed his long list of suitors to five, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported this week. And the UNC football program survived the cut, along with Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss, and South Carolina.
A "dynamic dual-threat signal caller" in the eyes of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Duckworth checks in at No. 55 overall, No. 6 among quarterbacks, and No. 5 in Alabama on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
As a junior last season, Landon Duckworth powered his school's 14-1 overall record and Alabama 4A title by completing 162 of his 243 passes for 3,439 yards and 39 touchdowns while throwing only 10 interceptions. Plus, he racked up 648 rushing yards and 12 more scores on only 62 carries, an average of 10.5 yards per attempt with his legs.
The 2026 UNC football class currently contains 14 verbal commits, including one top-200 prospect in North Duplin High School (N.C.) four-star defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin. First-year Tar Heel head coach Bill Belichick and his crew now stack up at No. 11 in the cycle, according to 247Sports.
UNC's haul still lacks a quarterback.
Duckworth received an offer from the Tar Heels back in late February.
